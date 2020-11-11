Foods that Will Help you Sleep – 2020 Guide

So, you have set up a sleep schedule for yourself, planned your work-out routines, got yourself a great mattress, but have you decided yet how is your diet is going to be? Believe it or not, the foods you include in your diet have a lot to do with the kind of sleep you are going to receive. You should therefore fill your diet with such food and drinks that are rich in nutrients that will help you sleep better such as magnesium, vitamin B6, tryptophan amino acids, etc. Let us therefore look at the list of all the sleep-inducing foods that we have prepared for our readers.

1. Almonds

Almonds are packed in melatonin, which is the body’s natural sleep hormone and are often taken in the form of supplements. Almonds are also rich in nutrients like magnesium and zinc. While zinc is known widely for its soothing and sedative effects, magnesium also has the ability to prevent stress and anxiety. The supplement form of magnesium is used popularly as a sleep aid which helps prevent insomnia, which is the leading sleep disorders in the world.

2. Walnuts

These highly nutritious nuts are a rich source of tryptophan and omega-3 fats. Tryptophan is an amino acid that help boost the regulation of melatonin and serotonin in the body. Having a handful of walnuts along with a serving can prove as your new favorite nighttime snack. Moreover, these nuts can make your stomach feel fuller when taken along with water, thus reducing the amount of food that you may have consumed in the dinner.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish is a particularly good for omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, etc., are considered good examples of fatty fish that can be had not only in the daytime but also in dinner. Including such fish in your diet can help you a lot in combating sleep disorders like insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA.) Studies suggest that omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce anxiety and depression, both of which are major hindrances to a good night’s sleep.

4. Bananas

These elongated fruits are known widely for their many health benefits such as reduced belly fat, decreased swelling and an improved nervous system among others. Bananas are also rich in magnesium, potassium, and tryptophan- components which make it one of the best fruits to consume before going to bed. The carbohydrate content in bananas is high but they are easily digested while sleeping.

5. Tart cherries

Tart cherries are probably the best fruits along with bananas that you can have as a nighttime snack. They are heavily packed with melatonin, the primary hormone which helps regulate sleep. They are also loved by health experts because of their anti-inflammatory nature and the ability to remove harmful toxins from your system. Consume them whole or have them in the form of juice, these cherries are definitely going to boost your overall sleep efficiency.

6. Milk

No list concerned about diet and sleep can be completed without the mention of milk. Apart from being rich in vitamin D and calcium which promote good sleep, milk is also a good source of tryptophan. Have a glass of warm milk before going to bed as the warmness of the liquid further induces a feeling of sleepiness. To make things better, make yourself a milk and banana shake that you can have before bedtime.

7. Oats

Whole grains such as oats are known widely as the perfect breakfast material. However, these are also great for consumption before going to sleep due to their high content of tryptophan, which helps regulate the sleep hormones in the body. Have a serving or oatmeal along with slices of tart cherries and bananas in the evening so that your body can benefit from the collective nutrition of all the items.

8. Herbal teas

Most of you know how bad caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee are for your sleep health because of the extra stimulation. No worries. You can still enjoy the warmness and soothing qualities of such drink by replacing them with herbal drinks that induce sleep. Herbal teas made of herbs like chamomile, ashwagandha, lemon balm, valerian root, etc. Drinks such as this are excellent addition to your sleeping diet because of the antioxidants and neurotransmitters present in such herbs.

Bottom line:

Following a bedtime ritual, taking the right kind of foods and choosing the right mattress are some of the top ways of getting a good night’s sleep. According to InsideBedroom, you can find some of the best mattresses for sleeping on the. Having food that is rich in sugar, oils and fats close to your bedtime is a leading cause of indigestion and subsequent sleep deprivation. Consuming foods and drinks that induce sleep on the other hand is a sure shot way of achieving the restful night of sleep that you so rightly deserve and making the most of your food and sleep.