First Look at the New Ultima RS Coupe

Have you ever dreamed of being the owner of a Le Mans supercar prototype, which is actually street-legal? If the answer to this question is yes, you are in luck.

The new Ultima RS Coupe is your best, brand new choice. This magnificent car proves why Britain is responsible for some of the best sports cars in history.

The flyweight machine was already amazing, but it still received many improvements. It combines a classic British chassis with across the pond, American engines. Under the hood, there are three Chevrolet V8 engines. They range from the usual 480 HP LT1 morels, to 1,200 HP with the supercharged LT5 engines.

Overall, it only weighs 2,050 pounds. The 0 to 60 mph run is only 2.3 seconds, and the LT5 version has a top speed that surpasses 250 mph.

The incredible exterior of this car has been redesigned and modernized, and now features better aerodynamics. It still has the famous Group C Le Mans lines, so it looks similar to those racing cars from the past.

On the inside, it is as comfortable as it needs to be. Since it is a track car, you do not get the usual comfort of regular modern vehicles. However, it still checks all necessary boxes.