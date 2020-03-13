Cars

This is the new Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Roadster

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Whatever the famous automaker Bentley teases, announces, and then produces, the critics, media, and the public watch and follow closely. The reason for this is their incredibly long history of amazing quality of cars that have made their customers trust them.

Now, Bentley has revealed that they had made the most exclusive modern Bentley. With one simple look at the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Roadster, we can see why.

source:uncrate.com

Although it sports the already legendary and recognizable Continental GT vibe, this is a true two-seat roadster. As such, it is only the second model ever since 1930. Pure roadster cars have no top whatsoever, meaning they are completely roofless and can only we driven when the weather permits it.

Read also: Check out the Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Truck

source:uncrate.com

The new Bentley has a brand new cockpit with a tech-savvy digital instrument board, a rotating center display, and a flanked center console. There is a button for everything the car can do, and it can do virtually anything.

source:uncrate.com

On the outside, the lines are sharper than usual with the front fascia different from the Continental GT. The rear design features thin LEDs and rectangular exhaust pipes.

source:uncrate.com

Under the hood sits a twin-turbo, 6-liter W12 engine capable of producing 650 horsepower. It is paired with an 8-gear automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive.

source:uncrate.com

Bentley plans to manufacture 12 models, and all have been sold in advance from the moment they were announced.

Check out the Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Truck

Dr. Dre Net Worth 2020 – How Wealthy is the...

Benefits of Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) in Cars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
7 × 30 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy