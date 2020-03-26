Everything You Need to Know About Cell Phone Repairs

Cell phones are certainly an essential part of our lives without which our entire world seems to come to a stop. For this reason, the thought of damaging our beloved phones haunts us even in our dreams but we can’t always stop that from happening – can we? If nothing else, gravity does its job if you accidentally drop your phone on the floor and end up having a screen full of cracks. Or your phone accidentally slips out of your pocket and falls in the toilet?

Whatever the case is, you can’t shield your phones away from damage forever. Instead, CertifiedPhoneRepairSg recommends that a better approach is to timely deal with any damage that occurs to your phone no matter how bad it seems. So if you want to have your cell phone repaired, you’re in the right place. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about having your cell phone repaired so let’s get started.

Options For Phone Repairing

You can either contact your manufacturer or opt for a third-party repairing service for all your phone repairing needs but bear in mind that both of these options have their own set of pros and cons. Authorized company repair services have the right tools and knowledge to fix any problem that you are facing but going for this option is certainly going to burn a hole in your pocket.

On the other hand, going for a third-party repairing service (whether it is online or in-store) is a good option if you want to have your device repaired while on a budget. However, you need to carefully choose the service provider in this case since an inexperienced technician might further increase the problems you’re facing instead of rectifying them.

How Much Do Cell Phone Repairs Cost?

The cost of having your phone repaired depends on a number of factors. For example, older models generally have lower repairing costs as compared to newer models. Likewise, the phone brand also has a major impact on the price of phone repairing, for example, an iPhone will generally have a higher repairing cost as compared to a phone by Samsung or Lenovo.

Moreover, the charges also vary with the part you want to have repaired and/or replaced. Generally, the cost of repairing your phone components such as the screen and battery can cost anywhere between $100 to $250 if you opt for a third-party repairing service. The prices are generally higher if you opt to have your device repaired from the company’s official repair store.

What to Do Before Sending Your Phone For Repairs?

Because of the pivotal role cell phones play in your lives, you can’t just hand them over for repairing without doing your homework. Here are some of the steps you need to follow before sending your beloved smartphone for repairs.

• List down all the problems you’re facing so that you can report all of them without forgetting anything. This will also make it easier for the repairer to connect the dots and troubleshoot the problem at hand in a fast and efficient manner.

• It’s always important to back-up your data so that it’s not lost in case your device is damaged. Also, since repairing can be a gamble at times, you should always back up the data on your device to ensure that it’s not lost during the repairs.

• Some repairing jobs can take up, for example, if the device is sent off the manufacturer or if the replacement parts are outsourced from another place. In this case, keep an extra phone as a back-up device so that you can continue your life normally during this time.

• Remove the passcode from your device, after removing sensitive information from your device, so that the repairer can access it easily during the repairs.

Screen Repairs

Screen related issues are one of the most common problems faced by any cell phone user. These included cracked and broken screens, screen freezing and the appearance of colored lines on the display, amongst other problems.

As already mentioned above, you can take your device to the manufacturer or a third-party repairing service and both of these options have their own pros and cons. We suggest that you take your phone to a third party repairing service to have the screen fixed as it can be much easier on your pockets. For instance, having the screen of an iPhone 6S can cost up to $120 through a third-party repairing service which can be considered pretty inexpensive for an iPhone.

Battery Replacement

Another common problem faced by most cell phone users pertains to the batteries and their life. All phone batteries have a specified battery life after which they need to be replaced.

This is because they are based on lithium-ion chemistry which, like most other battery chemistries, deteriorates with use. For this reason, you may need to have your phone batteries replaced for an uninterrupted experience. Typically, battery replacement can cost anywhere between $45 to $90 depending on your phone model and from where you have it replaced.

Water Damage

Have you accidentally dropped your phone in a bucket of water and been afraid of what to do next? First of all, most of the phone these days are water-resistant up to some depth at least so chances are that water immersion won’t damage the phone as such. If you’re still afraid, let us assure you that you don’t need to worry at all since any damage that does happen to your phone can be fixed.

However, the first thing to do in such a scenario is to turn off your device so that the motherboard doesn’t get short-circuited and take it a repairing service at the earliest instead of trying to fix the damage yourself. We say this because you might make the situation worse so it’s better to be left to those who are experienced in dealing with water-damaged phones.

A number of other issues related to the camera, keyboard, motherboard, and buttons (amongst other things) can also be fixed so that your beloved cell phone can stay in the best condition.