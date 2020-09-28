4 Tips for Finding the Right Freelancer for Your Project – 2020 Guide

Maybe you have heard about the term “gig economy”. This is a term that describes freelance work and outsourcing some parts of the project to people outside the company. We can say that this is one of the fastest-growing trends in the world, not just the world of business, but as of the whole. We can see that the situation around the coronavirus pandemic had a significant effect on how businesses and companies perceive employment.

We can expect that freelances are going to become one of the largest workforces in the world in the future. If you are a business owner, you need to have a serious thought about outsourcing some of the work. The reason is that you will be able to save some money by giving a percentage of your project to foreign workers.

Not only that, but also, you will be able to hire some professionals who can help you with setting up new positions for your company. For example, you are interested in expanding your business into new fields, you need to be prepared to hire some staff that can actually help you with it. Naturally, there are so many freelancers you can choose from. Maybe it will sound pretty strange to you, but there are a lot of high-quality professionals you can hire.

If you are new to this concept of freelances, you should check FreelancerNomads.com and catch a glimpse of this concept. Plus, we would like to talk about how you can recognize the proper freelancer you can hire for your project. Surely, it sounds pretty dubious for business owners who are new to this concept, but we assure you that this is a highly beneficial method. Therefore, we are going to provide you with some of the tips on how to recognize them.

Check the Cover Letter

You can be sure that receiving a cover letter can provide you with a plethora of different information about the candidate. Even though this is the first impression you will get about a person interested in working with you, it is often dismissed by freelancers as not so important. However, those who are really good at their jobs will provide you with some of the crucial information about the projects they worked on.

According to some popular opinions, there are template cover letters, which are mainly used by people who just started freelancing. Be aware of the fact that the cover letter, if it’s any good, needs to have some nods towards the project you are hiring for. Receiving only template cover letters can give you an idea of how serious that person is when it comes to working with you.

Check the Hourly Rate

Maybe you are not fully aware of the fact that the hourly rate can provide you with some crucial information regarding the freelancer’s experience. Let’s say that you are interested in hiring a freelancer who asks for a particular hourly rate. We are talking about someone from another country, of course. Therefore, you should take a look at the average hourly rate for that position in a freelancer’s country.

Since there are junior, medium, and senior positions for most of the positions, and they differ in salary, you will be able to know how experienced the person in question is. At the same time, you can provide some small projects and give a salary asked by the worker. After that smaller project is finished, you will be able to make a prediction about the potential of that person. So, you can base the salary on his results.

The Experience and Expertise

After you’ve checked all the basics about the candidate, you can dive into the elements that interest you the most. We are talking about the area of expertise and experience that the candidate has in a particular field of work. Most of the time, you can check a plethora of different past job positions and projects he or she worked, and what were the results of their work. Surely, we are talking about candidates you’ve filtered after all the applications have been received and checked thoroughly.

Sure, we can presume that most of these credos or portfolios can be pretty simple and uninteresting. However, you can be sure that this is something that can tell you a lot about all the candidates you’ve chosen for further talks. If you have the chance, you should take a look at some of the candidate’s previous clients and ask them for their experience with that person. Without any doubt, you will receive a sincere response, you can be sure of that.

Communication is Key

We know that there are many different kinds of people out there. Some are really interested in communication. On the other hand, others are not. So, when thinking about hiring a freelancer, you need to be sure that the candidate is active in terms of communication. That way, you will be able to receive more frequent answers to your question regarding the project in hand. Sometimes, it can happen that the candidate is not so willing to talk. That doesn’t mean that his work lacks quality.

However, you should look for people who are interested in providing frequent updates about work and what they’ve been able to accomplish. Furthermore, it is important for all the candidates to respect the deadlines and all other things that need to be respected in a relationship with the employer. It’s not all about the communication, but this is a really important element that says pretty much about the candidate you have chosen.

In Conclusion

So, you are now fully aware of how important it really is to outsource some of your work to professionals outside your organization. We’ve already explained why this is so important for today’s world of business. Also, we’ve provided you, our readers, with a couple of tips you should rely on when looking for a freelancer that will provide you the highest possible results. Remember, this is a trend that is going to be much bigger in the future. You should be prepared long before that.