Frequently Asked Questions about Car Rental in the Netherlands – 2021 Guide

While there is nothing quite like having your own set of wheels, hiring a car in a foreign country can be a bit daunting, so we’re going to look at answering any questions you might have about the topic. Hopefully, this will help you experience the fun and freedom of having a car when you’re abroad.

Is the Netherlands on the Covid-19 Amber List?

As with most of Europe at the moment, the Netherlands is not on the green list just yet. It being on the amber list means you’ll have to take and produce a negative Covid-19 test before you fly back to the United Kingdom.

Is Car Rental in the EU Affected by Brexit?

While there are no specific European Union rules when it comes to car hire, you still have basic consumer rights when hiring a car in an EU country. For example at car rental at bblcarrental.com. The rules include:

The right to a fair car rental contract

The right to clear information about the rental

Access to alternative dispute resolution if there are any problems with your car rental company

What’s the Difference between a Rental Company and an Intermediary?

It’s important to know the difference between these two. An intermediary or a broker doesn’t provide the cars themselves but book a car on your behalf with a rental company. In case of a dispute, you will have to trust the rental company to implement the contract, unless they mention something else in the terms and conditions.

When Should I Book My Car?

You should book your car early to ensure you get the right car at the right price. Later bookings can be pricy and also leave you open to last-minute price hikes.

Which Car Rental Companies Stand Out?

A quick Google Search will help you decide which rental company you want. For instance, if you look up car rental you will find a great variety of companies to chose from.

What Documents Will I Need?

Having the right documents with you will ensure that the transaction goes smoothly. The car rental employees will have to thoroughly check this before they hand over the key. While it’s best to check the website’s terms and conditions, you will definitely need:

Your driving license – You may need your driving license as well as an International Driving Permit, so be sure to check this before your departure. You could also need a DVLA license check code in the UK.

Your credit card – The car rental company will need to book a deposit on the main driver’s credit card. So, it’s important to take one that has lots of free credit on it.

Some proof of identity – You will have to prove that you are who you say you are and where you reside. This means bringing your passport or an ID card if you’re a EU citizen.

Bonus: Benefits of Using Car Rental Services

Before we end this part, there is one thing that we have to say. Many people are not sure whether they should rent a car from time to time or not. They think it is a much better option to save enough money to purchase a new one. Indeed, something like that seems like a good plan, but that doesn’t mean that renting a car does not have its own advantages. Because of that, we would like to talk about them and potentially change your way of thinking.

1. You Will Experience Different Vehicles

This advantage especially counts for first-time drivers. However, it can also be good for people that are driving the same (or same type) of vehicle for many years. Renting a vehicle will allow you to try out different vehicles. The good news is that you will probably rent a car when driving on longer distances. Because of that, you will have enough time to figure out whether some of the vehicles meet your expectations or not.

2. The Level of Safety and Performances Is Better

Well, this is one of the things that people are not even aware of. We do understand that you love your car the most. Despite that, we are definitely sure you are maintaining it properly and regularly. However, rental cars can offer you an even higher level of safety and better performances.

Keep in mind that these companies make money for a living thanks to cars they rent. That is the reason why they won’t hesitate to invest in their performances even more than the car owners themselves. Because of that, when you decide to go on a vacation, you can be sure the entire trip is going to be safe. Peace of mind is the number one thing all the drivers that travel want to have!

3. It Is a Money-Saving Option

Let’s continue the list of advantages in the same manner. You plan to travel to another place with your family, but your vehicle is not quite good. What are you going to do in that case? Your only option is to get a plane ticket for the entire family and ensure peace of mind in that way. Yet, the amount of money you will have to spend is extremely high, and not many families can afford to travel by plane during their vacation. Plus, when you reach the preferred destination, you will have to spend more money on traveling from one place to another.

All these costs can be lower if you decide to rent a vehicle. Of course, you will have to pay for that service and spend some money on gas. However, that will not be too expensive, and most families will manage to afford that. Doesn’t this seem like a good alternative?

4. The Procedure Is Simple

In the Netherlands or any other country, the procedure of renting a vehicle is pretty simple. All you have to do is to have a stable Wi-Fi connection. The companies that offer this type of service will allow you to book a vehicle with a couple of clicks. You will get the chance on which days a particular vehicle is available and how much money the service like that will cost you. This will allow you to calculate whether car rental is expensive for you or not.