Ezekiel Elliott is an American NFL player. By playing for the Dallas Cowboys, he managed to become one of the most popular athletes of today. The following article will try to provide you with all the necessary information about Elliott’s life, career and net worth.

In case you are interested in finding out the details of his life, the following article will hopefully be helpful. Take a look.

Ezekiel Elliott – Biography

Born on July 22, 1995, in Alton, Illinois, Elliott started to become interested in sports from an early age. Due to the fact that both of his parents were athletes, he was exposed to sports as a child. During high school, he was engaged both in sports such as football, running back, and basketball; and academic progress. That is the reason why he attended John Burroughs School, which is known for its academic pedigree.

In 2013, Elliott enrolled at Ohio State University. The following year, he became the starter for the Buckeyes. This season was rather successful for the athlete because he was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten Conference team. Moreover, he ran for 220 yards on 20 carries for two touchdowns in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.

Elliott was awarded numerous times during his college career. In that sense, he was named the Offensive MVP of Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2015.

When it comes to the professional career, in 2016, he started playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Ever since he started his professional career and joined the famous team, Elliott has been proclaimed the true leader, and one of the most successful young athletes of all time.

Personal life

When it comes to personal life, the athlete likes to keep things in private. In that sense, it is not known whether he is single. There were rumors that he was dating Leeanne Hurster and Tiffany Thompson. However, none of the rumors were confirmed. It is pretty clear that the athlete is all about his performance on the field, and that he doesn’t want anything to affect his remarkable reputation.

Ezekiel Elliott – Net Worth

The majority of Ezekiel Elliott’s earnings come from his football career. In regard to that, in 2016 he signed a 4-year rookie contract which was worth 24.9 million dollars, together with a 16.3 million bonus. Despite the fact that he is still young, Elliott has already been considered to be one of the highest-paid American athletes.

In 2020, he was paid 3 million dollars for the NFL season.

Some of his income is related to his Instagram account. Having almost 3 million followers, this platform serves him to promote his work, and even sell some goods, like shirts.

Due to the fact that this young athlete has great potential, his net worth is estimated to grow in the future.