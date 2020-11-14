5 Tips and Tricks for Speeding Up your DBS Check – 2020 Guide

Very often we need to provide proof we don’t have a criminal record, and we can do that with a DBS Check (Disclosure and Barring Service). After we do that, we get a certificate we can add as an attachment to our documents, and provide that everywhere it’s required. Sometimes, the HR recruiters are asking for this document, so they can exactly know who you are before they invite you for an interview.

You may be asked for this document for different purposes too, not just when you apply for a job. One of the things you can do is to have it prepared just in case, but you may have to renew it every 6-12 months, depending on the requirements, so it’s not the most optimal choice. Another thing you can consider is using the enhanced way of applying for a DBS check. In the meantime, you have to know that one document doesn’t have an expiration date, but the recruiters have a right to ask you for a document that is not older than six months. But, the inofficial recommendation is to renew the DBS document every three years.

Sometimes, this requirement may find you not ready, or you can’t even remember when was the last time you applied for it. But now, you need it urgently. It may sound like a panic alert for the first time, but we recommend you not to do that, check here, and see how you can speed up this whole process. Also, there are a few tricks and tips that will help you get the certificate in a few days, without having to wait a few weeks until you do that. These are some of them:

1. Apply for the certificate online

Almost every service is available online, and you don’t need to collect and print your documents, together with the application forms, and send them in an envelope through the post services. Use the online tools available, and the people who work at the DBS offices will be able to receive immediately and proceed with them in a few days. The application is easy, and you only need to provide the required information, together with the scans of the documents they ask for. You will get the certificate in a few days, and you will be able to save it as an e-document or print it out, depending on what you need at the moment.

2. Have all the information you need

At every moment in your life, you need to know where is your insurance card, personal ID, all the other government-issued documents, your CV, and also, certificates that prove your identity, in case you were changing your address in the meantime, or you got married and changed your surname. Also, if you changed your name for some reason, you need to provide that document too. The online form will tell you what additional information you will need, so you can check that before you apply, so you can have enough time to collect all of those documents you need to provide and look for the data that is missing.

For example, these are some of the information you shouldn’t fail to mention: your work history for the last few years; the address history; your whole name, including the title, middle name, or all the surnames if you have more than one; wedding certificate if you changed your surname due to marriage; all the basic information as date of birth, gender, and parents’ names; the birth town and country, and current town and country; nationality, and all the contact information and documents you find important for this application.

3. Use fast applications

Some services offer you to pay a few dollars so they can proceed with the documents the very same day. Others may require to submit them before noon or something like that, but you need to get informed about that, so you can choose the right service. Again, even in this case, it’s better to apply online, so they can receive the application the very same they, and proceed it to the DBS office, and get the certificate back in less than a week.

4. Ask for a digital copy too

You can ask to be provided with a digital copy of your certificate, that you can have at the moment it’s ready. Just check that field in the online application, so they can register in your system, and you will automatically receive it in your email. That also gives you enough time to check if everything is listed and if all the information is correct. Sometimes, they may miss something, or make a minor mistake, and you can reply to them to fix it, before they print out the certificate, and send it to your home address.

5. Check everything in advance

It’s normal that you may miss sending something, but also, it’s expected that you will check all the documents before you send them, to see if everything is fine with them. Sometimes, mistakes happen, but if you check everything regularly, the system won’t have any problem to proceed with the application immediately, so you can get your DBS certificate as fast as you can. Also, you can check if the service offers customer care because sometimes the applications are very long and time-consuming, and if you do that for the first time, you may need their help. In the end, check the field that asks you if you want to receive mail, or to track the whole process. That will save you a lot of nerves.

We all know that some of these processes are long, and it’s not easy to receive the needed document right on time. But, we also hope that the tricks and all the useful tips we mentioned in this article will be helpful enough, so you can apply for your DBS check certificate, and get it right on time. We wish you a lot of luck with it, no matter what was the reason you needed this certificate in the first place.