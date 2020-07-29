Emilia Clarke Net Worth 2020 – The Mother Of Dragons

Emilia Clarke has become one of the most popular actresses in the world and the reason for her fame and popularity is her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. This role launched her into the orbit and it should be credited for the success and wealth that this actress she has made.

However, it should be also mentioned that she has had other significant and important roles in her career, but this one is characterized as the one that will surely mark her life and career.

Personal life

She was born on the 23rd of October in 1986 as Emilia Isabelle Euphemia Rose Clarke. It should be also noted that her father worked as a sound engineer. He may be one of the most responsible people for Emilia choosing to try herself in an acting career. Namely, when she was only three years old, her father started to work on Show Boat, a musical.

It should be also noted that she finished Rye St Antony School and St Edward’s School in Oxford in 2005. She graduated from St Martin’s Drama Centre in London in 2009. It should be also mentioned that she always loved acting and that she tried to act as much as she can in stage productions while she was a student.

It should be also added that she now lives in London and that she has an apartment there, worth 1.7 million USD. Since she is also acting in Hollywood, she bought a 2,817 square feet house there for 4.64 million USD.

Career

Her career on TV started in 2010 when she got her first role in a series called Doctors, which was aired on BBC. Apart from this, she also acted in a movie called Triassic Attack.

However, she made her name and became famous all over the world when she started to act in Game of Thrones, an HBO series. It should be mentioned that the series started with broadcasting in 2011 and instantly became a great hit.

As the series was becoming very popular, so was Emilia’s popularity and fame. It should be mentioned that the series as such a hit and that she was so good that she started to earn 2.7 million USD per each episode she made. She has also had very important roles in films.

More precisely, she acted in Spike Island in 2012 and in Terminator Genesys in 2005. In 2016 we saw her in Me Before You while 2018 brought her in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Emilia Clarke Net Worth

She is having a career that many other actresses and actors can dream of. Due to the Game of Thrones series and the films that she has made so far, she has succeeded in earning a quite big pile of money.

It is estimated that her net worth is 34 million USD. It should be also noted that she earns a lot by the endorsements that she has with numerous brands from all over the globe.