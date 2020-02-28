Eddie Murphy Has 10 Children With 5 Different Women

Hollywood legend and one of the best comedians ever, Eddie Murphy, 55, has been a constant presence in the world of gossip and tabloid headlines because of his love life.

The famous actor has five children with first ex-wife, and five more with four others. Every few months, it seems he is involved in a new scandal.

Currently, he is dating Paige Butcher, who is 18 years his junior. They have been a couple since 2012 and they have two children together, Max, 1, and Izzy, 3.

A few days ago, they attended his oldest daughter Bria’s art exhibition. Bria is 30 years old, and has had the event in Los Angeles where the three also met with Nicole Murphy, Eddie’s first wife.

View this post on Instagram Moments from opening night ❤️🙏🏽 #art4all #artusgallery A post shared by Bria (@bria_murphy) on Feb 24, 2020 at 2:40pm PST

Eddie and Nicole were married from 2003 to 2006 and except Bria, 30, they have four more children, Shayne, 25, Zola, 20, Bella, 18, and Miles, 27.

He has two more sons, Eric (1989), with Paulette McNeely, and Christian (1990), with Tamara Hood. Both of them were his girlfriends.

After divorcing Nicole, he started dating Mel B with whom she has a daughter, Angela, born in 2007.