5 Tips to Avoid a Car Accident in Houston, TX

With more than 67,000 crashes each year, Houston, Texas, is one of the most common places for car accidents to occur in Texas. While being involved in a collision might seem inevitable, there are steps you can take to avoid a car accident in Houston, such as:

1. Stick to the Rules of the Road

One of the best ways to stay safe is to make sure you adhere to relevant traffic laws at all times. Speed is a contributing factor in more than 160,000 statewide crashes, so you can reduce the likelihood of a collision simply by sticking to the speed limit.

Being too relaxed and trying to have some fun while driving are often the main causes. There is no reason to rush, even if you are being late. Keep in mind that driving fast can only increase chances of losing control.

The fact is that there are many car enthusiast who prefer to show off their skills, and make their driving experience more exciting. However, the speed limit in Houston is 70 mph on a highway, and only 30 in urban areas. It is crucial for you to stick to this rule.

2. Avoid Distractions

Distracted driving contributes to around 20% of fatal crashes, so it’s essential to keep your eyes on the road when you’re driving. Using a cell phone while driving is one of the biggest causes of distraction. Turn your phone off and/or put it out of reach when the vehicle is in motion.

The great thing is that a lot of new cars have modern infotainment systems where you can connect your phone, and stay focused on the road even while receiving calls and messages. However, it can be a distraction as well.

When it comes to the most recent vehicles, all commands can be set on a screen, such as climate control, music, position of seats, and more. In that matter, you should research these functions and choose the right settings before you start driving. That is especially important if you just bought the vehicle, and you are not sure about the position of different commands.

3. Maintain Your Vehicle

A poorly maintained vehicle can increase the likelihood of an accident occurring. If the treads on your tires are too low, for example, the vehicle is more likely to skid. Similarly, low tire pressures can limit your control of the vehicle. By keeping your car properly maintained and having it serviced regularly, you can ensure that it’s in optimal condition at all times.

That is the main reason why you should take your car to the service from time to time, even if there are no failures. The benefit of this approach is that you will also prevent more expensive malfunctions on time.

4. Keep a Safe Distance

Driving too close to other vehicles means you only have a very short amount of time to react if something goes wrong. Inevitably, this makes accidents more likely to occur. According to the Texas Driver Handbook, a four-second following distance is advisable, although this should be increased if the road is wet, crowded, or offers poor visibility.

As we already mentioned, the road is not a place where you should try to have fun while driving. This issue is especially common among younger people who will often get too close to other vehicles on the road, and even simulate the race on a highway.

5. Stay Calm

Allowing yourself to get flustered, angry, or frustrated when you’re behind the wheel can lead to tragic consequences. Although the behavior of other road users may be irritating or downright dangerous, don’t let this affect your mood or your temperament. Instead, remind yourself to stay calm, keep a safe distance and adjust your route, if it’s necessary to do so.

Even if you get into an accident, arguing with another side won’t lead to any results. It can only create even bigger problems. Therefore, if you face a collision, make sure that everyone are safe, and then call the emergency service.

Do You Need Help After a Car Accident in Houston?

Taking extra care on the road can help to avoid accidents but this doesn’t mean you’ll always be able to avoid getting caught up in a collision. After all, no one sets out with the intention of crashing. Due to this, it’s important to know how to access help if you’re involved in a crash.

As well as seeking medical attention following a collision, be sure to contact a car accident lawyer like attorneybrianwhite.com. If you’ve been injured due to an accident that wasn’t your fault, an auto accident attorney can help you to obtain compensation.

As well as obtaining compensation for your injuries, taking legal action after a car accident can mean that you’re compensated for your medical bills, loss of earnings, and other damages too. While this can’t mitigate the full effects of a car accident, it can help to ensure you don’t suffer unnecessary financial harm as a result of the incident.

There are some important steps to do on the site, right after the collision. We already mention that you should call 911. Besides that, you can also look for witnesses, and to collect some evidence by taking pictures.

The common mistake is when people want to settle a deal so they can avoid the court. The issue is that there is a high chance that you won’t get the right compensation this way. Therefore, contacting an expert in this area is a much better solution.

One of the reasons for that is that there are different categories included in the compensation, such as the lost wages, additional money for treatments, disabilities, pain and suffering, hospital expenses, and more.

Last Words

In most cases, the main reason for an accident is when one of the sides was not paying enough attention to the road. Therefore, you will be much safer when you follow the rules, and never try to have too much fun while driving. In the end, getting into a conflict with another side no matter whether it was responsible will only make the process more difficult. Therefore, stay relaxed, and wait for the emergency.