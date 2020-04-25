Donald Trump is Lucky For Having Melania as His Wife To Clean After Him

THE BLAST – 04/25/2020: Donald Trump is lucky to have Melania Trump as his wife. After yet another public blunder during a coronavirus press conference by POTUS, the First Lady sent out a much calmer message.



If you missed it, Mr. Trump might have suggested that people should try to inject themselves with disinfectants as a treatment for COVID-19. Unlike this nonsense by President, Melania went out with an encouraging message for the US people. Americans are waiting for this crisis to end, and to continue with their usual duties, and the First Lady only asked for a bit of patience.

Using her official Twitter account, Melania trump wrote: “Our thoughts & prayers continue to be w/ each person suffering & fighting to recover from this terrible virus, & with all of the families who have lost loved ones.”

In the last few weeks, the First Lady was very vocal regarding coronavirus and prevention measures issued by the CDC. Regarding social distancing, Melania has the following message: “Even though we are physically apart, we are all in this fight together.”

Melania perfectly reads people, and she knows precisely what they need in these dire times, as she keeps focus on the positive things. A few days ago, during the Earth Day, the presidential couple planted a tree on the White House lawn.

Our thoughts & prayers continue to be w/ each person suffering & fighting to recover from this terrible virus, & with all of the families who have lost loved ones. Even though we are physically apart, we are all in this fight together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 24, 2020

The First Lady used this opportunity to encourage American people further: “This tree represents our nation’s dedication to conservation & our admiration for the great outdoors.”

While Melania is out there spreading positiveness, her husband, Donald Trump, is on the opposite end of the spectrum. During the Thursday press conference, POTUS had manic suggestions that disinfectants could treat COVID-19. Mr. Trump said: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

All we can say is that Donald Trump is happy for having Melania as his wife to deal with damage control after he goes out with nonsense as these.

