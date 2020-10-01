Django vs. Laravel: Which Framework is Easier to Learn? – 2020 Guide

For quite some time now, Django and Laravel have been considered the best frameworks for the development of dynamic and scalable web applications. There have been intense discussions between the fans of these two camps about which framework is better? Both programming languages have significant advantages, so it is so difficult to get a clear answer. In this article, we will compare the features of Laravel and Django and determine which language is easier to learn.

Web Frameworks

Web development is an interesting and exciting process that covers many aspects. Essentially, the software is subdivided into the backend and frontend. The backend is the server-side. It processes the user’s requests and gives results. The frontend is the client-side (basically everything that the user sees on the screen).

In a workable website or web application, the front-end and back-end are inextricably linked, but different programming languages ​​are used to build them. Both Django and Laravel frameworks are used for creating the server-side.

Django Framework

Django is a Python framework with open-source. It is intended for the relatively simple construction of complex web applications in conjunction with extensive databases. It uses a Model-View Template (MVT) architectural pattern. Django is an excellent tool for building a variety of applications, from start-ups to large businesses. Instagram, Netflix, and Uber use Django in their web applications.

The main advantages of Django:

Speed. Due to its syntax, this framework allows even novice programmers to create web applications relatively quickly.

Scalability. Django easily handles high loads on the site, so it is simple to apply when a lot of traffic is expected to be directed to the site.

Safety. Written in Python, it minimizes the chance for developers to make security mistakes when building websites or web apps.

Laravel Framework

Just like Django, Laravel is also an open-source framework but written in PHP. It uses Model-View-Control (MVC) architecture and is quite adequate for delivering content management systems. Laracasts, Alison, and Watchseries are Larvel-based.

Pros of Laravel:

Artisan. Using the powerful Artisan CLI, developers can build command-line applications reasonably quickly.

Learning Curve. An important feature of Laravel is that it is quite easy to learn it if a person already has an idea of what an object-oriented programming language is.

Performance. Laravel is laconic and fast, which allows you to build high-performance web applications.

Comparison Between Django Framework vs. Laravel Framework

Each framework has unique features that attract coders, simplify the software development process, and help grow communities. Django and Laravel are two powerful and reliable tools that allow you to create effective applications in a relatively short time.

But, when the question is about whether Django or Laravel is easier to learn, it is worth paying attention to both frameworks’ comparative characteristics. We will only analyze the most essential nuances. At keyua.org, you can find a detailed comparison between Django or Laravel.

Code

An important feature of Django is its powerful syntax, based on which programmers create almost intuitive code. This means that it will be much easier for a new team member to understand the project and quickly start further development without violating the software’s structure.

As for Laravel, its code is fairly straightforward. But if you compare it with Django, then Laravel takes a little more time to understand the logical chain of building a web application. So replying to the question is Laravel easier than Django, the second one is a little bit more comfortable to understand.

Community

The followers of Django and Laravel provide broad support to their fellow tribesmen. Both communities are highly developed, and newbies can get timely help on GitHub or StackOverflow. So no matter if you decide to learn Django or Laravel, you can always find powerful support promptly.

Learning Curves

It takes very little time to start programming in Django. Its learning curve is quite simple, especially if the developer is already familiar with Python. Laravel has a steeper learning curve. It is also worth noting that the Django libraries are more detailed. So, it is recommended to use Laracasts to make Laravel more accessible to study.

Popularity

Django is immensely popular among US and Eastern European developers. At the same time, Laravel is more common in Brazil, China, and the UK. These aspects should also be considered when choosing which framework to study.

Final Words

Modern technologies are actively developing, and new tools for creating web products appear more and more often. But for over ten years, both Django and Laravel have been convenient, reliable, and highly popular web development frameworks. Many large enterprises use them for their software, so the demand for such developers is also high. Overall, the difference between these famous frameworks is not that significant. But when it comes to the question is Django easier than Laravel, the first tool wins.