Quick Response to Dental Emergencies Saves You Pain

Dental situations of all sorts can’t be considered dental emergencies; not all dental problems require immediate action. Some dental problems can wait while other dental conditions like excruciating dental pain, bleeding, or anything indicating the risk of developing further complications require immediate attention.

Dental emergencies and the immediate response to them

1. Unbearable toothache and swelling

Faced with unknowingly occurring toothaches that come suddenly without any root cause? That might mean your gums have got infected or there’s an abscess in the tooth. This calls for immediate treatment, for you will be at risk of developing complications like bone loss or periodontitis.

If you notice your gum or jaw is swollen, and the swelling won’t go away despite trying home-based treatment, we recommend you seek an emergency dental clinic in san Antonio asap. When considering the worst-case scenarios, know that a swollen jaw could be oral cancer that can get lethal when left untreated. However, to temporarily relieve the pain take an over-the-counter pain reliever.

This condition may cause you to feel a foul taste in your mouth, use an antiseptic mouth rinse or saline water to clean it thoroughly. To treat the swelling, use an ice pack over the swollen area of your face. Nab a piece of clove in your mouth to reduce the painful sensation on the gums when you notice dental abscesses and a decline in your oral health.

2. Objects stuck between your teeth

When something is stuck between your teeth and flossing cannot remove it, it can lead to significant problems in the coming future when it causes pain.

When there is something stuck in your tooth, it causes a sudden toothache, leading to tooth decay or an infection. Schedule your appointment with the nearest dentist for them to examine and, if necessary, restore the tooth. Make sure you don’t use anything else other than floss when trying to dislodge it because that can severely damage your gum tissue.

3. Knocked-out or broken teeth

Knocked out your tooth while playing soccer or driving on your motorcycle? Crashing to an object and falling from a certain distance may break your teeth into pieces and, at times, cause you major facial injuries. The impact from the blow or fall has the ability to straight-up knock out your teeth.

When you find yourself in such a scenario, you are likely to experience excruciating pain and discomfort; hence seeking dental emergency services is the obvious option.

Find the pieces of tooth you have chipped and keep them safe with you; bring them to the dental office once you have scheduled your appointment. Next, you can administer first aid and collect and clean the knocked-out teeth without touching the root nerves.

Then, try and place it correctly back in the socket from where it fell off. There is another option available if you want to try it out, store the tooth in milk or saliva and take it to your dentist in the span of two hours, which increases the chance of saving it.

Gauze the bleeding socket to stop the excessive blood loss, or you can even bite down a teabag that will do quite the same. Take over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen and Tylenol for temporary pain relief. Consult your dentist before taking them to ensure it does not have any side effects on you or hinder the further treatment.

3. Lost or damaged tooth restoration

You must right away visit your dentist when a crown or filling comes loose or gets lost and when that happens, avoid consuming acidic or sugary foods or drinks; it will lead to more pain and discomfort.

When the restoration falls out, take it to your dentist. Find clinics that take-in dental emergencies in San Antonio to repair or replace your crowns or fillings and protect your exposed teeth from the risk of infections or cavities.

4. Partially dislodged teeth

Extruded teeth can cause intense pain. When the tooth gets partially dislodged, it tears the periodontal ligament (the tissue connecting the tooth to its socket). An extruded tooth can look to have more space between the tooth and its socket inside the gum upon radiographic examination.

Major dental trauma can cause extrusion, accidental and often sports- related. The partially dislodged tooth can still be saved when it is still intact and have nerve vessels connected to its socket.

5. Lost Tooth Filling

Call your dentist immediately to ease the pain when you find out that your filling has come loose. If you somehow can’t see your dentist right away, ask for suggestions in order to protect the exposed tooth. keep the filling in a safe place for the dentist to determine if it can be re-used.

In the meantime, take an over-the-counter medicine to reduce pain and swelling. Use clove oil or clove to apply to the exposed tooth, use cold compress or an ice pack, or apply a topical numbing agent to numb the tooth and gums temporarily.

However, there are ways in which you can always prevent filling from coming loose, it is made possible with good hygiene and periodic dental checkups. Brush your teeth at least twice a day, floss your teeth regularly, replace your toothbrush every 3-4 months and visit your dentist for regular cleaning and checkups.

How can you prevent sports-related mouth and tooth injuries?

One of the best ways to protect your teeth is having a mouth guard on. Try on face cages, when you need the protection against trauma to the face. And even, helmets are a good protection, the best part about helmets is they do not just protect your mouth and teeth but they even protect your head from injuries.

Get Instant attention to your Dental emergencies at Mike Major

At Majors Mike DDS Of San Antonio, we have one of the best emergency dentists in San Antonio working to help you get rid of the pain and provide immediate pain relief. Our experts know precisely how to handle anything from intense pain to the slightest discomfort. Visit us today!