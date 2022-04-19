Keep Your Teeth Happy: Tips To Maintain A Good Oral Hygiene

Seeing pictures of tooth decay and dental problems makes us all scared. And imagine having one of these problems! To maintain the health of one’s teeth and gums, one must practice good oral hygiene only then we can avoid such issues. It is important to develop habits such as brushing twice a day and scheduling frequent dental examinations.

The importance of oral health goes beyond cavities and gum disease. There is a link between the health of a person’s mouth and the general health of that individual.

Delay in treatment might result in dental decay or gum disease, which can cause discomfort, self-confidence issues, and even tooth loss. These problems can result in malnutrition, and speech difficulties, and can act as a roadblock in a person’s professional, educational, or personal life.

People can avoid these difficulties by practicing good dental hygiene at home and in the dentist’s office. The following are some of the top dental hygiene techniques that can help you maintain good oral health.

1. Using a toothbrush twice a day

It is necessary to brush twice a day with a soft, flat-headed toothbrush that is simple and easy to use. Don’t forget to focus on the gum line because plaque always tends to migrate towards the gums. Use fluoride toothpaste as well, since it will assist to strengthen the tooth surface and protect it from decay.

2. Use dental floss

We all have seen several toothbrush advertisements that claim to perfectly clean every part of our teeth including the gums. Well, if you want to perfectly clean your teeth then don’t miss out on flossing. It is important to clean between your teeth using floss or an interdental brush in order to avoid foul breath, tooth decay, and gum disease.

3. Limit your munching

Aim to eat only three large meals a day, with only a few little snacks in between. When you snack, you promote the production of more plaque acid in your mouth, which makes the tooth surfaces more prone to decay. It is not always the food we eat that causes us to gain weight, but rather the frequency with which we consume it.

Each acid attack should be followed by a time of rest to allow the teeth to fully heal. Try snacking on popcorn, cheese, milk, or water if you’re feeling peckish. Also, rinse every time you eat or drink something. You can also brush your teeth if you feel something is stuck in your tooth. This rule is applicable even if you are consuming something as light as green tea!

4. Replace your toothbrush on a regular basis

As with any product, once it begins to show signs of wear, its effectiveness diminishes. It is therefore essential to replace your toothbrush when the bristles begin to lose their form or every three months. Even if it doesn’t wear off, its cleaning properties won’t work as effectively as a new brush would work.

5. Regulate your smoking and drinking habits

Cigarette smoking is a well-documented cause of periodontal disease. The high concentration of toxins in tobacco can damage your teeth. It has the potential to cause your teeth to fall out in severe circumstances. In the United States, smoking is a significant contributing factor to serious gum disease.

Gum disease is caused by bacteria (germs) on your teeth that enter your mouth and travel under your gums. If the germs remain on your teeth for an extended period of time, they form layers of plaque (film) and tartar (hardened plaque). So, try to reduce smoking, and if you can’t then you can rinse every time you smoke.

6. Schedule appointments with your dentist and hygienist regularly

Dental check-ups and cleanings are essential, so schedule regular appointments with your dentist and dental hygienist. Your dentist will identify any teeth that may require fillings or that are at risk of decay and will keep an eye on them.

During your appointment, the hygienist will perform teeth cleaning and advise you on the best tools for you to use at home to keep your oral hygiene on track. By this you will be informed of how well your current oral hygiene practices are. You can introduce or eliminate things you do to maintain your oral hygiene accordingly.

Consult the professionals

Summing Up

As you know, the condition of your dental hygiene can have a significant impact on your general health. It has been shown that gum disease is associated with a range of health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, premature labour, stroke, and even Alzheimer’s disease in some cases! If you keep your oral health uder check then you can easily avoid most of these diseases.

That is why it is so essential for keeping good oral hygiene. However, A beautiful smile is more than just cleaning your teeth every day. Simply brushing on a regular basis, may not be enough. You need to put in some extra efforts to do flossing, as well as visiting your dentist regularly to keep a check on your dental health.

So, in this article, we have discussed about dental care best practices that you can take care of on a daily basis to protect your teeth from any disorders. You can follow these tips that can help to ensure your teeth stay as healthy and free from dental issues!