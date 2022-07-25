How To Cook The Real Italian Pizza?

Every food enthusiast loves a bite of real Italian pizza. The soft, creamy, delicious pizzas, cooked following the authentic Italian preparations can be a delight for the taste buds. The process to make such impeccable pizzas is not complex or baffling as many would speculate.

Even the cooks trying the dish for the first time can excel if they follow the procedure carefully. Any variety of preparation begins with a careful selection of ingredients required to cook it. The same remains valid for Italian Pizzas.

While the attractive toppings invite the pizza lovers to devour the pizza, the primary requirement for a perfectly cooked pizza remains flawlessly done pizza dough. If you wish to surprise your guests by serving authentic Italian Pizza, check out the ingredients required to make one.

Essential Ingredients For Making Tasty Pizza At Home

The following list gives the names of the common ingredients used for cooking any variety of pizza. These ingredients are essential for preparing an authentic Neapolitan Pizza as well.

Flour

Baking Powder

Olive oil

Mozzarella Cheese

Yeast

Tomato Sauce

Chili Flakes

Water

Green Pepper

However, the real Neapolitan Pizza has some characteristic ingredients that offer the dish its traditional taste and aroma. Besides buying the ingredients mentioned above, you will need the following ones as well. Organic ingredients are considered the best choice for making a real Italian Pizza. You can look for organic vegetables and spices online to make your choice.

Italian Sausage

Provolone

Anchovies

Prosciutto San Daniele

Black Olives

Salami

Fresh Basil (for topping)

Artichokes

The Preparation

Once you have all the ingredients within your arm’s length, you are ready to plunge into the pool of the novel experience of cooking real Italian Pizza at home.

#Step 1: The first step remains to make the dough, using yeast, lukewarm water, salt, and flour in appropriate proportions. Italian Pizzas feature a thing base and crispy surface. Therefore, your dough should be perfect to match the same specifications.

#Step2: Once the dough is ready, add olive oil to it and knead a little more until it becomes a smooth-surfaced dough. Now, leave this dough covered with a kitchen towel in a warm place for at least 1-2 hours to allow it to rise.

#Step 3: While your dough goes under gestation, you can begin your preparations for the pizza sauce. Begin with dicing onion and garlic finely. You can sauté the chopped onion and garlic in a frying pan using olive oil until they turn translucent.

Once the onions are soft, add pureed plum tomatoes (Pomodoro san Marzano) to the pan and season with salt, pepper, and sugar. Let the whole mixture come to a boil and let it thicken a little for another 5 minutes.

#Step 4: Preheat your oven to 355°F and spread the dough evenly allowing a 0.5 cm thickness and keep it on a baking tray. Now, spread the tomato sauce evenly across the surface. Cut the mozzarella cheese into slices and spread them uniformly across the pizza dough surface.

You can bake the pizza now in a preheated oven for 20-25 minutes. The distinct characteristic of a well-baked pizza remains its brown, crisp crust.

#Step 5: Use the rest of the ingredients to prepare the toppings. Once you take the pizza out of the oven, place the topping ingredients on it, uniformly.

The choice of topping ingredients may vary depending on your taste and preference. However, the final step of garnishing a real Italian Pizza generally involves fresh green basil leaves. Try not to exclude this part if you want an authentic Italian pizza on your dinner table.

Factors To Remember While Cooking Real Italian Pizza At Home

The process of cooking real Italian pizza is not complex. However, if you tamper with the ingredients or replace them with other things, the authenticity of the pizza might not be on par with the Italian pizzas served at Italian Restaurants. Keep the following factors in mind while preparing for cooking Pizza.

Your choice of cooking oil can be the primary factor in lending the pizza its authentic Italian taste. Italians use good quality virgin olive oil for making their pizzas. You should try to stick to this choice for your preparation as well.

Talk to the experts to know how to choose good quality virgin olive oil. You can trust the best organic food brands for this matter. Visit this site to explore a wide-ranging variety of authentic food ingredients ideal for taking your culinary expertise to the next level.

The next factor you should remember while preparing real Italian Pizza is the freshness of the ingredients and vegetables used. Be it the mozzarella di bufala campana or Pomodoro san Marzano, every ingredient you use should be farm fresh.

Only then, you can feel the real kick of an Italian Pizza’s taste. Experts suggest using organic vegetables and ingredients to ensure the traditional twist every Italian pizza should have.

Make the dough using the right proportions of the ingredients. If the ratios get altered, the dough will never give you the thin and crispy pizza base you need for a perfect Italian Pizza.

Hence, from beginning to end, you have to be careful about the ingredients and the process at the same time.

The three ingredients – green basil, red tomato sauce, and white Mozzarella tint the pizza with the colors that symbolize the tricolor Italian National Flag. Therefore, skipping any of these or replacing any with another alternative can downright reduce the authenticity of the pizza.

You can take your liberties with a few other topping options, but never these three characteristic ingredients.

Cooking a real Italian Pizza is not a mammoth task. However, it tastes delicious and looks equally inviting. Follow the steps mentioned above and buy your ingredients from an authentic organic food store to serve a hot and fuming original Italian Pizza.