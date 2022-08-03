When we think about formal wear, we usually imagine only weddings or important events that happen only a few times per year. No matter if you have a job that requires you to look elegant and classic all day long, every day of the week, or you go to important events only several times per year, you need to be comfortable during the happening. When we look picture perfect but when we feel discomfort, our whole mood and even look is going to change.

When something itches, hurts, or is uncomfortable, chances are, we are not going to be fully present in the situation and we are going to start getting annoyed and agitated. Shoes are the thing that could affect this the most, and here, we are going to answer one of the most important questions of all – is it comfortable to wear formal shoes all day long?

Should you wear them?

If it was possible, most of us would choose to spend our days in PJs or sweatpants, wearing the most comfortable shoes we own. However, if we want to look presentable and powerful, we need to sometimes dress for the occasion and put formalwear on.

If the shoes don’t fit properly or if they are poorly made, chances are, they are going to hurt our feet, cause blisters and wounds, and we are going to feel terrible in the footwear all the time.

So, this begs the question, should we avoid them, and is it possible to wear them with comfort all day long? The answer can be a bit tricky, and it all depends on the type of footwear that you’ve chosen as well as the material and the brand that manufactures them.

If you want comfort, you can go with men’s loafer shoes since they are the best type to dress up or down, and they are going to make you feel like you are wearing your favorite sneakers while you are still wearing a pair that looks amazing for every occasion.

Note that just because the brand is one of the biggest names in the industry, does not guarantee comfort, and sometimes the biggest businesses are the ones that produce the most uncomfortable footwear that still looks fabulous.

The short answer to the main question is yes, you can wear formal footwear all day long without feeling any pain or discomfort, but you still need to know what the comfort depends on and how to choose the right pair that will not injure you.

If you are interested in formal and the best semi formal shoes for men, you should check out the models available on https://brunomarcshoes.com/collections/loafers.

What does it depend on?

Now let’s talk about the things that could make this experience worse or more pleasant. The first thing that you need to look for is the right material. If the footwear is made of materials that are going to hurt your feet or make them sweaty, chances are, you are going to feel uncomfortable from the moment you put them on until you take them off.

You should opt for materials that are going to adjust to your foot without losing shape, and you should go with pairs that let your skin breathe. No matter if you are using them in the summer or the winter, you need to feel good when you put them on and you should not feel like your skin has no air or like your feet are freezing.

Know that the type of shoes is going to make a lot of difference as well, and there are some models that are just not made to be worn all day long. Some types, such as the loafers are going to make you feel good no matter how many hours you have them on, while others are just going to hurt you all the time.

Keep in mind that the fit is going to make a lot of difference as well, and you can also choose to get a half or even a full size bigger formal shoes than your normal ones. When your foot swells after wearing them all day, you will not feel uncomfortable and they are not going to cause blisters or wounds.

One thing that you need to know is that if the shoe feels wrong the first time you put it on, chances are, it is going to injure you no matter what you do. Look for models that make your walk easy and when you try it right from the start, you should not feel any pressure anywhere on your feet or ankles.

How to maximize your comfort?

Finally, let’s see what you can do to maximize your comfort and turn any type of shoes into wearable ones. Once again, some models are going to be more pleasant to walk in than others, so you need to pay attention to the occasion. If you will use them just to walk to the event and spend the whole day sitting, you can go with any model that you want, but if you need to be on your feet all day, if you have to walk, or if you have to dance all night long, it is better to opt for a model that is going to help you protect your feet.

You should find the right type of socks to wear with them because not every sock is going to be a good fit for all the different models. If you have a pair that does not provide the needed support, you can opt to resole them and this may help out a lot. You can also choose to stretch them a bit at home or you can take them to the professional and get them stretched.

Know that you can also opt for supportive insoles that are going to add a lot to the comfort and are going to help keep your foot in the same place no matter how much you move around. Some brands are focused on the looks of the pairs, others put the priority on comfort, and there are also those brands that combine the two. Find something that matches your style and that also adds additional comfort to your feet at all times.

Overall, you can find formal footwear that feels comfortable all day long, but you need to first find a brand that provides the model that you want, along with the feeling that you require.