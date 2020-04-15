Real name: Colin Rand Kaepernick

Date of Birth: 3rd November 1987

Age: 32 years

Where he was born: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Height: 193 cm or 6 feet 4 inches

Occupation: Professional football player

Net Worth: 25 million dollars

Years Active: 2011- Present

When it comes to the National Football league players, one name always stands out, that is Colin Kaepernick. He has had excellent and rough times both in and off the pitch. Though he may not be playing the National Football league (NFL) anymore, he has amassed millions during his NFL career with notable endorsements and deals among the Nike.

Early life

Born in 1987 in a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Colin Kaepernick is a professional NFL player but who at now is a free agent. He stands 6 feet and 4 inches tall (193cm), and he is a player in the quarterback position. He was born to Heidi Russo though he was raised as an adopted child by Teresa and Rick in California. Colin has two siblings: Kyle and Devo.

Colin Kaepernick is an alumnus of John H. Pitman high school and University at Reno. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2010. During high school days, he used to play baseball besides football. Between 2007 and 2010, he started in football and won the award for the Western Athletic Conference Offensive player.

Career

Kaepernick’s passion and interest in football were budding since his childhood. At the tender age of 8, he started playing youth football at different positions such as punter and defensive end. Later on, he was promoted to a quarterback position.

He joined the University of Nevada, where he continued with his football career with a scholarship. Midway through his new plater season, he became a quarterback for the Wolf Pack team. He was also the WAC Offensive player for the years 2008 and 2010.

According to Spotrac, Kaepernick signs up bonus as a rookie was over $2.2 million, but he made mode during his stay in Francisco. In 2014, Kaepernick signed for the 49ers. The contract was to pay him over $126 million in seven years.

There is also a question of the performance bonuses he was able to earn for the three years in 49ers until 2017 when he opted to play as a free agent. Therefore, for the three years, he was in 49er, he earned $18 million each year, which totals $72 million. Since becoming a free agent, Kaepernick has never played in any professional league.

However, reports indicate that Kaepernick asked for a $20 million salary to play for the American Alliance of Football. But the AAF has a myriad of financial problems, and it’s a good idea the player never joined the AAF.

Colin Kaepernick was also has a businessman’s mind, and after rising to fame, he quickly traced another deal to catapult to him. That is the endorsement deal with Nike that is always common among international players.

He signed the contract in 2011; however, his image did not end in the screens until recently in the “Just Do it” theme campaign that celebrates Nike’s 30th anniversary. So, the Nike deal is not such a massive bonus to Kaepernick.

Besides the Nike endorsement, the player has also had endorsement deals with MacDonald’s, Beats by Dre headphones, Electronic arts, Jaguar, and MusclePharm. At a time, the Money Nation website claimed that the star was making $3 million each year for the endorsements.

Colin Kaepernick Net Worth

Colin Kaepernick’s primary source of income is the money from the NFL league. After signing up as a free agent, he spent two more years in the league that places an accurate value of his income during the six years as $43,479,216. The number makes his net worth of $25 million more accurate.

Kaepernick and his NFL suit

His net worth could be higher, but his conflict with the NFL cost him more due to legal fees. During 2017, Kaepernick and his teammate Eric Reid filed a suit against NFL while accusing the league of blackballing him due to his on-field protests.

Kaepernick suit was against what he termed “exclusionary practices” in the NFL that went against the association and players’ bargaining agreement. The case ended in February 2019 after the NFL paid an undisclosed amount to the star.

According to New York times, the player did not post anything on the case in social media handles. Instead, Kaepernick retweeted a statement on the case from his lawyer. There are no reliable sources on the actual amount to the star, but Mike Freeman in a Bleacher report said that it was between $60-$80 million. Later on, other reports mentioned that the compensation was lower than $10 million.

But the lawsuit might have cost him more as most teams NFL teams now consider him a risky investment. Kaepernick’s focus on politics rather than talent makes his future employment as an NFL player near impossible.

But despite the turbulence and turmoil in his career, Colin’s political views have also brought him new deals. And it’s with Nike, the top shoe company on Forbes. Nike has never shied away from controversy, and they choose Kaepernick to be their public face.

The latest Colin’s ad for Nike is rumored to have raked millions for the former NFL star. It’s highly likely that he’ll get more deals in the future with Nike that will rake more gold to the star.

Kaepernick and Charity work

Kaepernick is an active charity ambassador with plenty of charity work at his table. Kaepernick spent $1million of his own money to donate to justice-fighting organizations. He also rallied the donations of other stars such as Serena Williams, Kobe Byrant, and Steph Carry to come with an additional $400,000 for these organizations.

Kaepernick has won countless awards for his protests and justice movements such as the 2017 Sports illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, 2018 Harvard W.E.B Du Bois Medal, and 2017 GQ Magazine Citizen of the Year.

During his time on the NFL screens, Colin Kaepernick has amazed much wealth from the NFL and endorsement deals for various companies. The numerous awards and the NFL suit also increases the net worth of the former star.