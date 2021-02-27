Clear Braces Vs. Metal Braces – Which One Is Right For You

Proper mouth hygiene and maintenance are essential to keep our teeth healthy for as long as possible. It’s very important to understand that the teeth you have right now are the only ones you got. There’s no “backup”. So, if your orthodontist is telling you that you need to wear braces then you definitely should. This decision will ensure that your teeth will stay healthy throughout your life and you will have the perfect smile that you always wanted. But, which type is right for you? Clear or metal braces?

Remember that whichever type you pick is much better than nothing. Nevertheless, it is better to do your research to figure out which type of braces would be better for your situation.

To ease your decision-making process, I am writing this article to provide you with all the deciding factors. Then, with this information in mind, you will most certainly be able to differentiate between the two options and you will make the right choice.

Differences between clear and metal braces

Before we can talk about the advantages or disadvantages of wearing one or the other, which at first clear things up about the physical differences of metal and clear braces. The first one is the option that most people avoid mostly because it isn’t very attractive and sometimes it can be painful. Basically, small metal brackets are put in front of every tooth which are connected with wires. This option is semi-permanent and cannot be removed without a dentist.

The “invisible” braces or invisible aligners work quite similarly while offering nearly the same results. But, in terms of appearance, they are very different. These removable trays are made out of medical-grade plastic that can straighten your teeth without the use of metal wires or brackets as suggested by this website. These trays can be removed at any time. Although, it is recommended that you wear them for at least 22 hours every day. So, you should be removing them every time you get outside.

Advantages and disadvantages of clear braces

Now, let us talk about the advantages of the plastic retainer.

1. It is expensive

It is no secret that any kind of orthodontics is expensive. Whether you need to fix a tooth, add the retainer, a bridge sure anything like that, it is going to cost you quite a bit. But, there are some treatments that are much cheaper than the alternatives. For example, metal retainers come at a much cheaper price in comparison to invisible braces.

So, if you do not feel comfortable paying over $5000, maybe you should go with the traditional option which can cost as low as $3000.

In the end, it is up to you to decide with the extra cost is really worth it.

2. Much more visually appealing

One of the main reasons why these clear braces became so popular nowadays is because of their visual appearance. We cannot ignore the fact that metal retainers are far too obvious. Many people have not fixed their teeth just because of that reason.

So, if you are the type of person that hates the idea of adding metal to your teeth, going with the invisible option is probably a much better idea. Keep in mind, they will not be exactly invisible. Most people will still be able to notice them.

3. Eat comfortably

If you have a metal retainer, you must avoid certain types of food because they could damage certain parts of the brace. They could also get stuck which is a nightmare.

With a clear retainer, you do not have to worry about what you can or cannot eat because you will remove it before you start eating. After you are done, you need to wash your teeth and floss and then put it back in your mouth.

It is also so much easier to maintain your oral hygiene.

4. Prone to damage

One of the worst disadvantages of clear braces is that they can be damaged quite easily. In comparison with metal, plastic is not as durable. In other words, you may need to make more frequent visits to the dentist’s office. And that is going to cost you.

Advantages and disadvantages of metal braces

Just like with a clear retainer, there are advantages and disadvantages of mearing a metal one. Let’s get to it.

1. Least expensive option

Like I mentioned previously, invisible retainers are expensive. So, if you do not have the money right now or if you are not ready to spend thousands of dollars on your smile, a metal retainer will be the better choice in your situation.

Keep in mind, it is cheaper, but the results, in the end, will be the same or maybe even better. It depends on the condition of your teeth.

2. Fast and effective

The first day you add braces on your teeth, you will be thinking about the final day when you remove them. You will be thinking about that final day all the time. Fortunately, metal retainers are much more effective at their job which means you will need to wear them for a much shorter period of time. Every problem you have with your teeth could be corrected in less than a year.

3. Tough to clean

One of the more annoying things about metal retainers is the cleaning and oral hygiene process. You will need to learn new techniques for brushing and flossing to ensure that every single part of the retainer is clean. Otherwise, there will be some unwanted side effects if it is not properly clean.

This can be very frustrating considering that you have to do it every single day for the next year or more.

As you can see, there are a lot of differences between these two options. Which one you should get certainly depends on your condition and financial situation. I recommend that you also talk with your dentist and see what they have to say about this topic. Their opinion should be worth a lot.