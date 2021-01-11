Chris Rock is one of the most famous comedians around the world. He started his career as a stand-up comedy showman, and today he is a well-known writer, producer, and director. How much Chris Rock is earning and how high are his incomes?

Chris Rock’s Biography

Chris Rock is a proud father 16-years-old Lola and 14-years-old Zahra. Chris and his ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock got married in 1996 and the couple lived in Alpine, New Jersey with their two daughters until 2016, when they unfortunately divorced.

Chris Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina, on the 7th of February 1965, as Christopher Julius Rock III. His mother Rosalie and father Christopher Julius Rock II decided to move to Brooklyn, New York, and a few years later, the family reallocated to Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Rock had a tuff teenage years in high school, where he was beaten and bullied by the white kids. The situation escalated as the violence got worst, and finally, his parents decided to drop him out of James Madison High School. In the following years, Chris passed the General Education Development test.

Career and success in the entertainment industry

Chris Rock started his career as a comedian in the mid-‘80s, first as a stand-up comedy host. In 1990, Chris joined the Saturday Night Live. This role was his great breakthrough and raised his career on a serious level.

HBO comedy special show, “Big Ass Jokes” and “Bring the Plan” show made a comedy superstar out of Chris, and he earned Emmy Awards two times. Besides these, Chris also appeared in many other shows, such as Bigger & Blacker, Never Scared, The Chris Rock Show, Kill the Messenger, etc.

At the same time, Chirs’ acting career on the big screen was growing through the roles in movies like Lethal Weapon 4, Dogma, Bad Company, and Down To Earth. In movies “I think I love my wife” and “Head of State”, Chris worked as a director and writer.

In his long career, Chris Rock won 4 Emmy Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, 2 Kids Choice Awards, and 1 Black Reel Award. By Comedy Central poll voting, Chris is 5th greatest standup comedian of all time.

Chris Rock Net Worth 2021

Chris Rock is a comedy legend and superstar, with a more than 30 years long career. Most of his income Chris earned thanks to his great standup and TV shows performance. His estimated net worth is $100 million. Just between June 2017 and June 2018, Chris Rock earned $30 million dollars. To see other celebrities’ net worth, visit wealthygorilla.com.

Even though he suffered bullying and was beaten many times as a teenager, Chris Rock can make anyone laugh. His great acting talent made him one of the greatest comedians of all time.