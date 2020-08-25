How to Choose the Best Hair Wavers in 2020

When you are shopping for the best hair wavers, there are certain things you must consider to get the best results. There are many you find in the market, but you have to be careful, since there are some that might not serve you in the right way. Here are some of the best tips to help choose perfect hair wavers.

Type of hair wavers

The most important thing you should put into considerations is the kind of wavers you are going for. The best option to select is the triple-barrel iron that has three elongated, equally sized barrels. It can help you make way around your entire head quickly. The thicker barrels provide you the most classic and voluminous beachy waves. In case you like versatility, you can opt for the one with an adjustable plate. This feature allows you to go as loose or as defined as you wish. In case you would like to have loosest, laid back waves, you can choose a more curvy S-shaped plate.

Portability

You should opt for wavers that are portable. This means you can carry to any place you are going. With such a waver, it means you can work on your beach waves anywhere you are to improve your overall look. Look for wavers you can carry to the workplace, vacation or any other place.

Heat settings

Go for wavers you can adjust temperature the way you want. Thus, as you do the shopping, look for one with adjustable heat settings mainly from 250 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Besides, you can also check one that has an auto-off function, which will be of great help in case you forget to turn it off after you are done perfecting your beach waves.

Ease of use

You do not want to invest in hair wavers you find hard to use. Thus, as you do the shopping, look for the ones that are super easy to use. Select one that creates a great wavy look using it a single time. Trademark Beauty offers wavers with tourmaline ceramic barrels and oversized design that allows you perfect your beach wave fast without putting in a lot of effort. For a more defined beachy look, you can go for the S-shaped waver with wide-set barrels that offer soft and relaxed waves. With easy to use wavers, you enjoy your styling experience.

Consider your hair type

As you look for the best hair waver to purchase, you should first of all know the type of hair you have. In case you have fine or thin hair, it is advisable to get a waiver that is adjustable in temperature. Thus, ensure that you can adjust the temperatures to a level that ensures your thin is not damaged. In this case, you need one that you can lower the temperature up to 25- to 320 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other hand, if you have coarse or thick hair, you need to choose a waver that goes to much higher temperatures. Look for the one that can go up to temperatures ranging from 400 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore before you make the purchase, ensure that it has temperature settings that will work perfectly for your hair type.

Hairstyle

In case you have shortcut hair, it will work best for you if you get a waver that has smaller barrels. With a short waver, it will be easier for it to grip your hair. With longer hairs, wavers with long barrels will make it easier to style your hair fast and more efficiently.

Size of the barrels

As you do the shopping, you realise that wavers come with different sizes of barrels. Most of them have a diameter ranging from three quarter to 2 inches. Wavers with large barrels diameter allow you to achieve more loose waves compared to the smaller ones. On the other hand, those with smaller barrels help you to attain tighter and more defined waves.

Heating technology

Ceramic and tourmaline are the best technologies used in curling irons and wavers. Tourmaline technology helps in production of negative ions that help in sealing in moisture, make shine and frizz free. The ceramic element ensures that heat distribution is done well, thus reducing the risk of burning the hair.

Manufacturer

Like any other products that you might want to buy, it is critical you check at the best manufacturer of wavers in the market. Note that not all manufacturers make great tools that can make your hair attain the desired look. Buy wavers from top manufacturers with good reputation in the business. The best manufacturers will offer functional and long lasting wavers. You will get value for the money you spend buying whichever type of waver you want.

Guarantee and warranty

A good waver, should come with a guarantee on its functionality. Most of the best manufacturers will offer a guarantee for the wavers they sell because they are sure that they are of high quality and functions in the right way. Look for the ones with longest warranty period to be sure you will enjoy the desired benefits by using them.

Price

You cannot ignore the price of the different wavers as you do the shopping. Compare the price of the wavers from different manufacturers, so that you can get one providing them at the most affordable pricing. Do not go for the cheapest options because they might be short lived. Look for wavers selling at a more affordable, yet reasonable pricing. Note that high quality wavers will not cost you a very low price since they will serve you for a long time in helping attain any look you need with your short or long hairs. Carry out prior market research to know the price so that you can be able to organise your budget in order to buy high quality ones.

For the best hair wavers, visit shoptrademarkbeauty.com for a wide variety at the most competitive price.