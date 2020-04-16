These Celebrities Did Their Own Hair in Quarantine

For weeks, the people around the world have been advised or made to stay inside of their homes in order to help put an end to the coronavirus pandemic. In such hard conditions, we must do many things by ourselves, including cutting and dying our hair. Celebrities are no different.

In this article, we will see how some of the world’s biggest celebrities do their own hair during this period of quarantine and self-isolation.

Hollywood actress and singer Hilary Duff has dyed her hair blue while in quarantine, and rumors are she did it all by herself.

Bruce Willis offered a helping hand to his daughter Tallulah Willis, and shaved her head in isolation. It is not the first time she has had a buzz cut!

Singer Pink can be seen in this video snacking and drinking as she walks around her house. She even cut her hair after a couple of drinks the night before!

Actress Susan Lucci trimmed her own bangs while at home, and her husband Helmut Huber took a photo the whole thing, which she shared on Instagram.

Teri Hatcher helped her friend with covering grey hair roots by uploading a 16-minute tutorial on her Instagram. She has been dying her own hair for years, so she decided to help. What a friend the actress is!