4 Careers Where You Can Use Your Voice

Did you know that you can make money with your voice? It may sound a bit foreign, but anything is possible in this age of the unlimited reach of technology!

With that in mind, acting or voiceover jobs are becoming increasingly popular. This is especially so for those who are freelancers or remote workers.

If you are thinking about going into the field of voice acting and want to make money with it online, read on as we explore:

What Is It Exactly?

Voice acting or voiceover jobs are where one uses their voice for the audio of a particular work.

This is usually done to either:

bring a fictional character to life (think animated characters),

to tell audio stories, or

to provide information such as traffic reports or announcements in audio form.

That being said, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The ability to make money doing such a job has skyrocketed with the increased demand for actors.

The job is essentially a performance, and various industries require such performances and are willing to pay handsomely for the same!

Types of Jobs Available In The Field

While, on the surface, acting may be primarily required in the entertainment industry, there are many areas in which you can get paid for your voice.

Before we delve into the types of jobs you can do to make money with your voice; you may be wondering if this is for you in the first place.

Well, you can dive into the world of voice acting or voiceovers if, among other things, you:

like acting

love talking but are camera-shy

have great voice modulation, can project your voice, and can speak clearly

like reading out loud

love telling stories

have a knack for giving information to people in a clear and concise manner

If you’re ready to take on voice acting and use your voice to make money, then these are just some of the types of voice acting jobs you can consider looking into:

1. Narrator

A voiceover narrator tells stories or describes and explains things that are happening.

This can be for:

Audiobooks

Documentaries

Marketing videos

Educational videos

Audio tour guides

2. Announcer

A voiceover announcer usually works to make announcements for various purposes.

These can include:

Audio advertisements

Audio traffic reports

Audio-only announcements on talk shows

3. Actor

This is one of the most interesting types of jobs. Being a voice actor allows one to diversify their voice talents.

This is because an actor can use their voice in a range of different roles in:

Animations

Cartoons

Audio dramas

Video games

Dubbing for TV or movies in a foreign language

More importantly, being an actor in this field will likely give you substantial exposure to increase your chances of being recognized as a credible voice talent in the world of voiceovers!

4. Podcaster

Podcasts are all the rage now. As people are constantly on the go, they prefer to get their information via audio.

There are plenty of things you can do via a podcast. You can:

Teach an area that you are well-versed in

Tell children’s stories

Conduct interviews

Narrate stories

Give motivational tips

As you can see, if you are on a quest to look for how to make money with your voice, the possibilities are endless, and the career opportunities are more than promising.

What Skills Are Required For These Jobs?

It cannot be denied that it is a relatively unique job. As such, there are certain skills that you should ideally possess before you get started on your voice acting career.

Good Voice Control And Modulation

A smooth, clear voice is the most valuable asset of any voice actor. The ability to adjust your tone and to speak clearly and confidently are vital skills to being a professional actor.

Immaculate Pronunciation

This is of utmost importance. When you do these jobs, you are essentially delivering messages or stories. To get the point across via audio, pronunciation is key, regardless of the language of the voiceover job.

Consistency and Practice

There is a common misconception that voice-acting jobs may not seem the most difficult thing to do. However, there are so many elements that go into it.

As such, it is important to be consistent in practicing your acting skills. This can include practicing your pacing, breathing, and pronunciation.

Attention To Detail

Know your work! It is important to be able to connect with the work that you are expected to deliver.

You can do this by paying close attention to the script and even researching the subject matter of the job you have signed up for.

Acting Skills

Regardless of your job, whether it is a 10-second radio commercial or an animation series, you will most certainly need some acting skills!

You will need to embody the character you are playing or inject a certain level of enthusiasm into the role if it is for a commercial.

Having some acting skills will certainly set you apart and increase your chances of getting recurring voice acting jobs.

Tips To Succeed At Jobs

If you want to stand out and be apart from your competitors in the voice acting world, then there are a few things you can do.

Use good quality recording equipment.

Become proficient with recording and audio editing software.

Exceed your client’s expectations regarding the tone and delivery of your work. If you are not sure, it is best to clarify with them.

Deliver quality work, and you are bound to be recommended by your existing clients to others looking for actors.

If you are using matching platforms, check if your clients are willing to leave you ratings. This will enhance your profile and increase your chances of getting repeat jobs on the platform.

Bottom Line

Remember that the most important thing in voice acting is to continue improving your craft. With dedication and constant learning, you will be an experienced and high-earning voice actor in no time!