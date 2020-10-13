6 Things to Consider When Buying a Vacuum Cleaner in 2020

Keeping our homes clean is a big part of our life. Clean, tidy living space can fix our mood and help to find the right mindset. It can improve our concentration, inspire us, and make our lives better in general. A good, high-quality vacuum cleaner can make cleaning so much easier and less tiring.

If you noticed your old vacuum cleaner has given its maximum, that means it’s time to move on. Depending on your standards, you can find different vacuums that might suit you. Maybe you are all into health and avoiding allergies. Or you see its strength and capacity as the most important features.

Finding a new one can be pretty challenging since there are so many options available now. If you don’t know what you’re looking for, scrolling through the online stores can give you a headache. Manufacturers connect some pretty enviable qualities to their products. You can easily get lost in the “newest technology, modern, easy to use, hypoallergenic”, and other superlatives. When buying a new vacuum cleaner, you should consider a few important things. After that, you can be sure you’re making the best possible choice. Here are some of the suggestions on what to think about:

1. What type of floors you have in your house/apartment?

Depending on what kind of floors you have in your house, you can choose either an upright or a canister vacuum cleaner. This is a pretty obvious thing, but people often tend to overlook it. If you have wooden floors and a few carpets here and there, you might want to choose a canister vacuum. You can easily move them anywhere and get to every corner of a room. You will also want to buy this type of vacuum if you want to keep your tile floors clean. StuffedAbode reviewed some of the great vacuum cleaners for tile floors, stairs, etc. So you can find much useful information there and choose the right one for your needs.

If your home is all about carpets and rugs, consider getting an upright vacuum. Some people don’t like them because they are pretty bulky. With them, you can do a full-body workout while cleaning, for sure. But if you have a lot of carpeting in your apartment, they can be a life-saver. They can clean them like no other.

2. Do you want a vacuum with or without a bag?

Both types of vacuum cleaners have their pros and cons. Vacuums with bags are pretty demanding since having to take care of the bags. We’re sure that not once has happened that you forget to buy a new bag, and you figure the current one is full. And there is the need to take it off and put another on every once in a while. On the other hand, this type of vacuum cleaner is much more hygienic. It keeps the dust and other impurities inside, so the air doesn’t get re-contaminated.

Bagless vacuums do not have a bag to worry about, so they are easier to maintain. However, if you or a member of your family suffer from allergies, this is maybe not the best choice to go with. While emptying the unit, dust can get back into the air and undo the hard work you’ve done. If you still find it a better match for you, we recommend using a mask. That way, while emptying the unit, you will be protected from allergens.

3. Does it contain a HEPA filter?

It is recommended for every vacuum cleaner to have a HEPA filter. “HEPA” stands for High-Efficiency Particulate Air filter. It can trap even the smallest particles and prevent them from coming back to the air. If you are prone to allergies and respiratory irritations, this can be helpful. For anyone taking care of their health, this feature can be significant.

Also, a good, high-quality vacuum cleaner can be strong enough to pull out all the particles from a thick rug. Besides the HEPA filter, some attachments can enhance cleaning power. And also help prevent unwanted reactions to dust and mites. Mini-blind and a ceiling fan attachments are just some of them. You can find different ones on the market, depending on what you’re looking for and what you want to achieve.

4. How much room does it need?

If you live in a small apartment, the size of the vacuum cleaner will matter to you. Think about getting a smaller one if you don’t have enough storage space. There are many different sizes available out there. And the strength isn’t necessarily connected to a vacuum size, so you don’t have to worry about that.

And who says the look isn’t important? For all the people that are into aesthetics, there are different shapes, colors, and styles of a vacuum cleaner available. You can easily match it with your style and find the one that will suit you best.

5. Do you have pets?

If you have a long hair dog that tends to shed a lot, buying an adequate vacuum cleaner can be life-changing for you. It is not healthy to live in a space filled with dog hair. It can get to your food, sitting area, skincare products, etc. Even if you are used to it, people who come visit you aren’t. If you have furry pets, we recommend vacuuming at least once in two days. And getting a strong vacuum cleaner can help you with this a lot.

6. How much does it cost?

When choosing a new vacuum, price is another big factor. Don’t forget – more expensive doesn’t mean better quality. But sometimes it does. And it’s your call how much money you are willing to set aside for this house asset. But if you’re just looking for something that is going to clean your home and work well enough, the price doesn’t have to be too crazy.

Conclusion

When buying a new vacuum cleaner, there are a few things you want to take into consideration. There are so many options on the market nowadays, and it’s not easy to make a quick and good choice. Remember, investing in a high-quality vacuum can be a smart thing. This device can impact your health and life quality in general, so making a thoughtful decision can be vital in the long run.