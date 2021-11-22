11 Reasons to Buy White Soapstone Countertops for Your Home

Today, you can discover lots of soapstone options while looking for countertop material. Soapstone has been used since ancient times in countertops. White soapstone countertop gives a rustic feel to your kitchen compared with granite or slate’s sophisticated and elegant look. The information below will give you a deep understanding of this material and the strengths and weaknesses of soapstone countertops.

Soapstone is made with steatite stone. It is a naturally stirring stone that contains magnesite, dolomite, and chlorite. So, if you prefer to install natural and sustainable countertop materials, you will surely enjoy your countertop soapstone.

It is important to consider several factors or reasons before purchasing a white soapstone countertop for your home. This will let you decide whether it’s worth investing in soapstone countertops.

Advantages of White Soapstone Countertops that You Must Know

Many benefits make soapstone an ideal choice for kitchen countertop projects. They include:

1. They are Naturally Beautiful and Appealing

One of the major reasons for buying countertops soapstone is that it adds a unique texture to your home design. This soapstone is the ideal choice for those who desire an aesthetic countertop with a touch of character. Soapstone can easily fit into both modern and rustic aesthetics while giving a hint of uniqueness to your kitchen and bathroom.

The natural white soapstone countertops look appealing and fantastic. While some might get it as plain-looking, the soapstone countertop enhances the beauty of your home because it shows a natural attraction that can complement other design elements in your home.

2. Environmentally Friendly

Natural soapstone is not manufactured using any artificial chemicals. That means it is totally environmentally friendly.

Artificial chemicals harm the natural surroundings on the earth and can be recycled. Soapstone also helps in reducing carbon footprint due to the natural manufacturing process.

Furthermore, soapstone countertops also remove the stress of unsafe foods. Finally, as a bonus, they help you receive an added ROI once you decide to sell your home.

3. Natural Soapstone Won’t Stain

These White Soapstone Countertops won’t stain because soapstone is non-porous and made up of dense material. As a result, the soapstone remains stain-free throughout its life. In addition to this, it is an impenetrable material that means you don’t need to seal it again and again after each use.

Moreover, it doesn’t react to any acidic matters such as coffee, wine, and citrus. For this reason, soapstone is used in laboratories across the world. Spill liquids could easily evaporate on these countertops without leaving behind any stains on a surface. Thus, the soapstone countertop will perform well when you install it in your home.

4. It’s Heat-Resistant

One of the reasons to consider the soapstone is that it is impermeable to heat and won’t etch or discolour if you place a hot pot or a pan on a shallow surface. Therefore, white soapstone countertops would be an ideal option for those individuals who cook regularly, especially at high temperatures.

5. Low Maintenance Required

Soapstone is the easiest to clean because it is non-porous. That means that with mild soap and detergent, you can easily clean your countertops in just a few minutes without worrying about anything. The most extensive maintenance you will ever require is frequent oiling to maintain its colour and polishing. This will help you remove scratches on the surface.

6. It’s Flexible

However, because each natural soapstone slab is cut precisely for your counters, you could incorporate them into any design you may desire. So, whether you need an island that looks like a ‘T’ or other, you can easily cut your slab of granite, marble, and soapstone properly using a natural fabricator.

7. Natural Patina

One of the soapstone’s natural and unique traits is its ability to build up patina naturally over its surface. This is because of the natural oxidation of its mineral, resulting in a gradual darkening of the surfaces. Therefore, you have to do frequent surface oiling to enhance the patina of soapstone further.

8. Durable and Economical

Soapstone countertops provide beautiful aesthetics. They look appealing and are a cost-effective option for homeowners.

Moreover, these natural stones are heat and scratch-resistant, making them one of the ideal choices for you.

Soapstone countertops are DIY-friendly. A skilled homeowner can save money by purchasing soapstone slabs and installing them. However, professional technicians can raise your installation cost. But you expect to pay between $75 to $150 per square foot installed.

9. Crack-Resistant

The soft and bendable nature of soapstone can be a bit of an issue when it comes to scratches and dings. But it helps preserve the overall structure of your countertop. In addition to this, the softer nature of soapstone makes it more resistant to cracking. Soapstone also has more lifespan once it is installed.

10. Resistant to Bacterial Growth

Every individual wants to maintain, clean and hygienic countertop surface to have a healthy surrounding. White soapstone countertops resist the germ build-up on a surface. Therefore, it provides a cleaner and more hygienic surface to cut vegetables, prepare the dough and put veggies and dishes after cooking. This means you, as well as guests, can enjoy 100% safe food.

11. Higher Return on Investment

Once you install soapstone countertops, the value of your home will increase. Moreover, if you need to sell your home, you could even get a 50% return on your countertop investment. In such a way, soapstone does not decrease in value.

Conclusion:

Soapstone is the most appealing and natural stone selection for countertops in your home. It will easily complement other design elements in the home. So, if you desire a countertop that expresses a share of nature and brings charms into a room, then it can be an ideal option for you to choose soapstone. For more information, you can check out this site.

But soapstone countertops aren’t for every individual. They are perfect for those homeowners who want low-maintenance countertops that add an aesthetic look with a touch of character. Moreover, with the high reliability, durability, and decent look, they are an investment that will help you pay extra dividends for home resale.