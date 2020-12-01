Should My Business Name Be The Same As My Domain Name – 2020 Guide

For owners of small businesses, finding the right domain name can be difficult. While your domain name must not be the same as the name of your business, the correct configuration of both your domain and business name are vital to the success and growth of your business.

The way people search online is changing. Today consumers want personalised answers (i.e. they type in what they’re looking for, not a general term or phrase). They want a domain name they can relate to, information that meets their needs at the moment they need it – i.e. they want fresh content and convenience in one page. The website of your business must meet these criteria in order to survive and thrive in today’s competitive online environment.

This article looks at how a business name and a domain name can work together to make your business standout.

What is a domain name for a business?

Your domain name is the online address of your business – in other words, the web page address people type into their browser to find your website. It’s also one of the single most important factors in helping customers remember and find you.

A domain name is the most crucial part of your website’s online identity. It literally is the name of your website. Choosing the right name for your website and domain is very important to the success of your business, especially if you plan on investing in internet marketing.

What is the difference between a domain name and a business name?

Business Name is the name you use for doing business. Domain Name is your web address that tells people where to find your business online. If you want these two to match, the first thing you should do is check whether your desired name is available as a Domain Name.

Your business name is the name you want to be known by and recognized for. It is a critical aspect of your brand identity. The domain name should also be considered part of your branding, as it is the unique identifier of your business online. Domain names should represent your business name, because customers will associate your domain name with your business.

Can a domain name be different from your legal business name?

It depends on your business and what you want. Having the same name as your domain is generally a good idea as it creates a strong brand association, which is essential for building customer trust. That said, some businesses prefer to have the same domain name as their business name, while others like to keep the two separate.

Many companies use their business name as their company name. Some choose a different name altogether. Many companies still incorporate their business name into the domain extension their web address is registered to.

The success of your online business will rely heavily on both the usability and convenience of your domain. If you choose a domain that is too long, unmemorable or hard to spell, it is unlikely that visitors will type in the correct address of your website. A good domain name for any business is something customers can easily recall and most importantly, find. Successful businesses tend to use domain names that are short and easy to remember.

If you already have a business name, then it can be the same as your domain name. For example, www.example.com and Example Inc… If you don’t have a business name, consider creating a unique word or phrase that describes what you do or something about your product.

How important is a good domain name for your business?

It’s more important than you know. Not only does it impact SEO, but also brand recognition and trust-building. Faced with new choices in online business options, many companies struggle to find the right path. This can be compounded by confusion around domain names and top-level domains (TLD).

However, a good brand domain name isn’t enough. Your domain name should be consistent with your brand, targets the right audience and be relatable. For example, if your business targets the New Zealand market, it is a good idea to look at NZ domain name extensions in addition to your relatable domain name. You can get started in your search for NZ www.freeparking.co.nz or any of the other local domain name providers in the country. The same applies to a business targeted at the UK, Australia or the USA market.

Your business needs to look like a local business in every way possible — including your domain name.

What if I make a mistake in my business domain name?

Business owners spend a lot of time and money to grow their business. The domain name is one of the most valuable assets of your company. Before choosing a domain name, think about how it will look when they type in your business name incorrectly. This could lead to an opportunity or hesitation for the potential client to continue. Your domain name may identify your business more clearly and will help you stand out from the crowd.

It is however possible that you may have chosen the wrong domain name for your business before reading this article. While a domain name that has already been registered cannot be changed, it is possible to choose a totally new domain name and associate it with your website. You can transfer your existing website to the new domain name or tie both domain names to the same website and use both. Your provider should be able to point you in the proper direction.

When choosing a new domain name for your business, register your domain names with the business name and suffixes (typically .com, .net or .org) you plan to use in the future. And also remember that many businesses have expanded to new locations over time, so it’s possible your company may register a variety of domain names at various times.

Final thoughts

Improving your business is an ongoing process, and every part of it needs to be up-to-date, from your domain name to your email marketing. Smart business owners know that the business name and domain name combo offer a competitive advantage.

When starting your new business, give thought to what is really important to you about your business and consider choosing a domain name that reflects those values. The right domain name, combined with the right website design and professional web hosting package, is often the key to reaching more customers and making more sales on the internet.