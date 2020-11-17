8 Things to Consider Before Building Your Own Deck – 2020 Guide

If you’re planning on constructing a deck in your backyard, you’ll want to know that there are various things that you’ll have to think about and decide on before you actually build the construction. To begin with, you’ll have to determine how much you can spend and how large it’ll be, and more importantly, you must choose a suitable material.

Since you never constructed a deck earlier, you are probably wondering – what are some of the most crucial things that I need to consider and decide on? Luckily for all people that found themselves in this situation, this article may be able to assist you. Let’s take a closer look at the list of thing you have to think about:

1. Firstly, Determine The Purpose It’ll Have

Before you do anything else from this list, you’ll first have to consider the purpose of the patio. If you live in a place that is hot during the entire year, you might want to prolong the pleasure of spending more time outside. Hence, you should determine whether it is for dining, entertainment, an outdoor private space, or a structure that’ll surround your pool.

2. Next, Think About Where it Will Be

It might be completely obvious where you’ll position your deck, however, in some situations, there might also be more than 1 location where you could position it. If there are several places where you could install it, the purpose of it will most likely determine where it needs to be installed.

But, there are some additional things that you should think about including the extent of your estate, how the climate will influence the materials, whether it’ll be exposed to the sun or in a shade, whether you could quickly access it, as well as creating a private area for you and your family members.

3. Set a Budget And Do Not Overspend

The budget you set is the thing that will influence the layout, size, and materials that you can use. Do not forget that there will also be fees for the permits and workers if you opt for hiring a professional deck building company such as deckbuildersanjose.com. You’ll also want to think about the seating, lights, and railing since all of these things will increase the expenses you’ll have.

4. There Are Various Materials to Choose From

A lot of people do not realize this, but lumber is not the only option for the material. Instead, there are additional materials that will help you construct a structure that functions properly, however, you’ll have to maintain it less than you would with lumber. Some of the alternatives include plastics, metals, and lumber such as:

– Lumber That is Treated – which is basically wood, but with preservatives that will keep the material safe from the weather elements. Some of the options you can choose include redwood or pine, which are famous for their classic look and warmth.

– High-Quality Hardwood – by choosing this option, you’ll be able to choose between several wood types including ipe and teak, materials that are remarkably durable, and that will prolong the lifespan of the patio.

– Composite – if you are looking for an option that is completely easy to clean, you should choose a composite material that is a combination of wood and plastics but keep in mind that this option might not be suitable if you’re on a tight budget.

– PVC – plastic will be able to hinder mold from developing, as well as resist rot. Although it is basically maintenance-free, you must know that it is expensive, it might feel weird under your feet, and it can get extremely hot.

– Aluminum – if you are constructing an area around your pool, aluminum may be your best choice. It is slip-resistant, which means that you won’t have to worry about it being moist, however, it does come with a high price tag.

5. Consider The Design Wisely

The layout and style of the structure need to suit the entire design of your home. This is why you should strive for it to complement your residence instead of simply choosing whatever option you see first. For instance, an oval deck with detailed railing may look completely out of place on some properties while it complements other ones. Hence, follow all the lines, measurements, and construction of your property in order to build one that looks natural.

6. Do Not Forget About The Lights

One of the things that people forget and then add later on is lighting. Besides making the entire area more festive and lively, it will also improve safety. The amount of lighting will depend on the design, as well as your budget, nonetheless, some of the most popular options include:

– Lighting The Paths,

– Recessed Step Lights,

– Wall-Mounted Lights,

– Landscape Lamps, and so on.

7. Think About Adding Storage Units

If you want, you can decide to add more functionality to the structure. What does this mean? Well, you can add built-ins that will allow you to completely customize the look of the deck, and by adding shelves, wooden boxes, or benches that can be opened, you’ll gain more storage space. You can then use them for various things including storing your gardening equipment, your kids’ toys, patio cushions, and so on.

8. Ensure That Everything is Legal

Different states have different construction regulations and laws, which is why you must ensure that you follow all the necessary laws and construction codes. One of the best methods to comprehend what you’ll be required to obtain is to ask the city council about it. Keep in mind, if you do not get the permits you may need, you might have to demolish the deck later on.

Conclusion

If you are planning on building a deck, you’ll surely need to consider and think about a lot of things. However, if you opt for following some of the tips mentioned above, you won’t only build one that is functional, but, you’ll build one that completely complements your home and estate as well.

Hence, now that you are aware of all the important things you’ll need to think about, you should really not lose any more of your time. Instead, go back to the beginning of this article, and start with the first tip we mentioned – which is thinking about what you’ll use your new deck for.