11 Ways to Build Your Self – Confidence

We discuss beauty-related topics often on Demotix, and for good reason: they’re fun! However, outer beauty is just part of feeling good. You need to focus on the inner beauty, too. And we’d like to build upon their discussion and bring you more ways to feel beautiful on the inside by build your self-confidence.

Dress Sharp

While clothes, as well as other material items can’t promise happiness, they can certainly boost one’s confidence. No one is more awake of your own physical appearance than yourself. When you don’t think you look good, it affects the way you carry yourself and interact with other people. To improve this, improve what you can control about your physical appearance. Wear neat and clean clothes and maintain good hygiene. This doesn’t mean you need to spend too much on clothes. Instead, focus on quality instead of quantity. So, skip out on Forever 21 and start purchasing investment pieces. Bonus: buying less = less closet clutter.

Good Posture

The way a person carries him or herself reveals a story. If you have slumped shoulders and lethargic actions, you can come across as lacking self-confidence. When you’re hunched over it looks like you’re not excited to be there and that you’re just trying to hide. This isn’t 7th grade science class; you want to be seen. Instead, practice good posture by standing up straight, keeping your head up, and maintaining eye contact. You’ll make a positive impression on others and even better, feel more alert and empowered yourself.

Personal Commercial

A quick trick to build confidence is by listening to a motivational speech. There are endless options online, through YouTube and TEDTalks. However, you should try creating a personal “commercial” for yourself, too. Instead of listening to what others have done start reminding yourself of your own accomplishments. Create a 30 second speech that highlights your strengths, goals, and the struggles you have overcome. Then recite this to yourself, when you need that extra confidence boost.

Gratitude

When you dwell on things you don’t have, it’s like focusing on your weaknesses. Instead, centre on all the things you do have. Spend time each day mentally listing everything you have to be grateful for. Make a list your past victories, unique expertise, relationships, and positive encouragement. You’ll be surprise how much you have going for you and motivated to take that next step towards success.

Compliment others

It’s old news that when someone is hurtful to others, they are probably unhappy themselves. So, stop thinking negatively about yourself, because you’ll likely project that feeling onto others via gossip and insults. Instead, get in the habit of praising other people. Refuse to entertain gossip and make an effort to compliment others instead.

Sit in the front

In workplace, college, and public assemblies everywhere, most people constantly attempt to sit in the back of the room. Most of us prefer the back because we’re afraid of being noticed or called upon, which just reinforces a lack of self-confidence. Instead, make the conscious decision to sit in the front row. You’ll be more visible to the important people of the class, those who are talking in the front of the room. Plus, you’ll be less distracted than if you sat in the back and more likely to focus on the information being presented. Plus, since you’ll learn more by sitting in front, you’ll have even more confidence next class.

Speak up

Too often, people are afraid of speaking up for fear of saying something “stupid” or that others will judge them. This fear really isn’t justified. Normally, Humans are much more accepting than we assume. When others around you speak up, don’t you wish you did the same? So, don’t make an effort to speak up and contribute at least once every group discussion or class. You’ll become a greater public speaker, more self-confident in your own thoughts, and be recognized as a leader by your peers.

Exercise

According to GymNation, physical fitness has a huge effect on self-confidence. If you’re out of shape, you’ll feel it. By working out, you’ll not only improve your appearance and health, but you’ll energize yourself and accomplish something positive. Plus, you’ll gain all those feel-good endorphins. Having the discipline to work out regularly will make you feel better, and you’ll have the positive momentum to move forward with other goals.

Focus on contribution

Too often, we’re caught up in our own goals and desires. We all focus too much on ourselves and not enough on the needs of others. If you focus some of your attention to others, then you won’t be fixated on yourself and your flaws. Instead focus on contribution, whether it’s through working hard at your job, playing on a team, or volunteering. This will increase your self-confidence and allow you to contribute with maximum efficiency. Also, the more you give to the world, the more you’ll be honoured with personal success and recognition.

Try Positive Affirmation

This means giving yourself that needed confidence boost every day. By taking the time out to say positive statements to yourself every day you are building up your self-esteem and confidence while lowering your stress. By believing more in yourself and your capabilities you can greatly lower your stress and build your confidence.

Play to Your Strengths

While building confidence in your areas of weakness consider how you can play to your strong side. Are you terribly shy, but really good at a specific skill? Try striking up conversations with coworkers about how you can offer them assistance in your expertise. You’ll feel much more comfortable talking to someone when the topic is something you’re passionate about. None of us can be all things to all people, instead focus your efforts on connecting with situations in a way that flatters you and you will naturally feel more confident in each interaction.

How do you build your self-confidence? Do you have any personal “commercials” or mantras to share? Leave your advice in the comments below!