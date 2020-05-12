6 Ways to Build a Successful Visual Brand Identity

Usually, the term brand is associated with large multi-national companies like Nike or Coca-Cola. That doesn’t mean that small or medium type of businesses shouldn’t have a visible and unique brand identity. Brand identity is how the audience sees your company or your like of work.

Even though it might sound like you don’t have any influence on this perception, we assure you that you have a 100% influence on it. We could make an analogy to how someone perceives you as a person. People will form an opinion about you as a person based on your actions. Therefore, moves you make as a company will have a major influence on their observation.

At the same time, one of the most important questions for every smaller company is how it perceives its potential customers. Based on its field of work, every company needs to find its target audience and try to develop a relationship with each of them. After the relationship is established, you are going to have a potential new customer.

The more relationships you establish, the more chances your business needs to grow. Anyway, one of the most important things for the visibility of your brand is a logo. There are numerous ways you can have a high-quality logo. If you are interested in creating your own, check Customsticker. You should be aware that creating a visual brand identity is not an easy job. Therefore, we’ve decided to present to you 6 ways you can build a successful one. Buckle up and let’s go.

1. Know Your Target Audience

The first thing that every brand needs to know is what is the audience it wants to target. In case you are not aware of what is your audience, you don’t know what you should point out. There are a plethora of categories you need to think bout like age, location, genre, educational level, occupation, etc.

It doesn’t matter what product you’re trying to sell, you can be that every product has its audience. Naturally, the first time you’re doing this is not going to be easy. So, we would recommend taking a look at some of the competition and see which categories are the most responsive. You can learn many things about the audience itself based on its activity, believe us.

2. Know What Emotions You Want to Evoke

One of the most effective ways to reach your target audience is through emotion that your brand is going to display. Emotions can be projected through logo, color patterns, and content you are going to post on the brand’s website and social media accounts.

In order to do this successfully, you need to have a certain level of knowledge about your audience and their preferences. Therefore, it is essential for you to create some kind of underline story that will follow the brand and attract new customers and increase your ROI over time. We repeat, doing proper research about your audience is an absolute must.

3. Consistency

As with pretty much all of the activities, consistency is pretty high up the ladder of importance in visual brand identity. Being present in all of the possible mediums is a must. Therefore, you should create your brand’s accounts on all of the major social media and frequently post content that will boost the activity on them.

Better yet, you should have some kind of schedule that will give you an idea of at what time you should post this content. Starting new promotional campaigns in order to boost awareness about your brand is an absolute must. Moreover, when you are in need of a new campaign you can outsource some of the work to freelancers. This is a highly effective way of getting the job done, without wasting too much time you need to spend on things crucial for the brand itself.

4. Keep it Simple

Having a complicated visual brand identity can confuse your audience completely. This is only natural because having a lot of different elements that collide will leave them scratching their heads. This is why you should keep it simple. You should amputate all of the elements that are not contributing to the overall visual brand identity.

This is the approach that was widely implemented since we can remember. However, the person that really introduced it as a principle was Apple’s founder, Steve Jobs. So, you can see how effective this approach is when handled properly. So, instead of inserting too many elements like illustrations, colors, or images, you should choose and implement only the elements that will make an instant and long-lasting effect.

5. Stand Out from the Crowd

As you are probably aware, we see all kinds of brands every day. It’s like we are living in a non-stop marketing campaign. One of the most important questions you need to think about is how recognizable is your brand. So, what you can do to increase your brand’s visual identity and make it stand out from all other brands?

It is important that your strategy needs to be equally unique and effective at the same time. Moreover, you need to think about the logo, color patterns, and other crucial elements. There are a lot of different strategies you can implement in order to make your brand more visible. Create the best one for your brand’s needs and stay consistent. This is a proper approach that will bring you some long-term benefits.

6. Constant Brainstorming

Frequent promotion of your brand requires you to re-invent your marketing approach constantly. So, the outcome is constant brainstorming. You will need to think about a wide array of things that you will have to change, implement, or invent as of the whole. Constant re-evaluation is something that will be required on your behalf pretty often.

Simple, the market requires it of you. We could take some pointers from the largest companies in the world. They constantly re-invent their approaches, which can be seen every season. We can take the example of Coca-Cola because it shows the most of it. Every winter season, we can witness a completely different marketing campaign on their behalf. Is that a good approach? Well, we are talking about Coca-Cola, you can be the judge.