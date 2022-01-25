7 Best Bucket List Adventures For Students

You’ve graduated high school and are about to start your first tentative steps on the journey into adult life. But before you embark on your college studies, settle into a career and find an apartment of your own, you want to exercise your newfound freedom with an epic adventure.

We put together this epic list of the 7 best bucket list adventures for traveling college students to give you some ideas for your journey into the great unknown.

1. Explore Machu Picchu

For the height of adventure, explore the magnificent Machu Picchu ruins in Peru. This 15th Inca century citadel is situated high up in the Andes Mountains in Peru. While its original purpose is still shrouded in mystery, this spectacular creation of the Incan Empire is now an important heritage site.

There are several ways to explore Machu Picchu, but the classic Inca trail trekking route is a 3-5 day hike. Machu Picchu is an incredibly well-preserved archeological site that is set against the backdrop of beautiful forests and mountains.

Hiking the ancient megalithic ruins of this Unesco World Heritage site, you’ll enjoy stunning views. But you’ll need to become acclimated first. The elevation of Machu Picchu is just under 8000 feet. You’ll need comfortable hiking clothes, strong hiking boots, a hat, and plenty of sunscreen.

Spend a day or 2 getting used to the altitude in the neighboring town of Aguas Calientes, before attempting the Machu Picchu hike. And remember to stay hydrated. If archeology is your thing, this is the bucket list adventure for you.

2. Sail The Med

Do you love the ocean? Sail the stunning Mediterranean and enjoy the deep blue sea, sunshine, and fresh air. Stop off anywhere along the way that you choose. Visit one of the beautiful coastal holiday resorts in Greece, have a beach party in Ibiza, or just enjoy the magnificent views from your boat.

Let Natutal take care of how you get around, so you can concentrate on soaking up the experience. You can rent a boat from whichever location you like. Fly to any destination along with the med, charter a sailboat, yacht, or any other vessel that suits your needs, and visit places you always dreamed of.

Share the costs of boat charter with a group of friends, and make some memories together that you’ll be talking about for years to come. Spend your holiday in a swimsuit and shorts, and don’t forget your hat and sunscreen.

3. Discover Italy & Ride A Gondola In Venice

For the lovers of good food, history, and poetry, Italy has it all. It’s easily one of the best places to visit in Europe. Travel to Venice, the most romantic city in Italy and is a huge tourist attraction.

Experience a gondola ride through Venice. There used to be thousands of these distinctive boats a few hundred years ago, but today there are only 400.

Gondoliers often pass the craft down from father to son. Instantly recognizable in their distinctive uniform of the striped shirt and straw hat, most gondoliers speak English and a little German or French aside from their native tongue.

A gondola can accommodate up to 6 people, so although the fares can be pricey, you can share your gondola ride with a few friends. Rides last 40 minutes, but you can incorporate them into a greater tour of Italy. Do not miss this opportunity to ride on a boat through a city that is more than 1200 years old.

4. The Northern Lights

This is one for nature lovers. One of the most awesome sights you’ll ever witness is the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis). Combine this with your own amazing Viking adventure, and you’ve had one epic holiday.

Okay, you may not encounter actual Vikings, but you’ll be traveling the same paths they once did. For a great view of this natural wonder, you’ll want to visit the northern Norwegian coast and Lapland region.

The best time of year to see the Aurora Borealis in Norway is from late September to early April. During September and March, the solar activity that causes the Northern Lights is at its peak.

5. Walk On The Great Wall

Do you find ancient architecture fascinating? Do you enjoy Asian culture? Then this is the bucket list adventure for you. The Great Wall of China, constructed in the 7th century BC, stretches over 5500 miles. It includes beacon towers, barriers, barracks, garrison stations, and fortresses along the way.

It would take 18 months to walk the entire length of it, but luckily it is divided into sections. The Badaling section is probably the best one to go for as people of average fitness find this section the most user-friendly.

Upon arrival in Beijing, you can take a minibus ride to the Wall and join a walking tour from there.

6. Visit The Pyramids And Sphinx

Ask people which holiday adventures are on their bucket list, and Egypt will likely be mentioned. The pyramids of Giza and Sphinx have captivated people’s imaginations for centuries.

These pyramids are the only remaining wonder of the original Ancient Wonders Of The World, named in the 2nd century BC. And you can still visit these magnificent superstructures today.

Organized tours are available which we recommend for students that are traveling alone, but you can do your own thing once in Cairo. Take a camel ride, have a look inside the 3 main pyramids, or go up to the observation deck to take a selfie with the Sphinx. It gets really hot out there in the desert, so wear protective clothing.

7. Scuba In The Caribbean

If snorkeling is more your thing, this is the place to do it. An underwater adventure awaits at the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park, the world’s first underwater park in the Caribbean Sea. These sculptures were designed to promote coral growth off the coast of Grenada.

Created by sculptor Jason de Caires Taylor, this collection of underwater sculptures can only be seen when scuba diving. Adventure meets sport meets appreciation of art in this one-of-a-kind vacation that you will not easily forget.

So for a different type of holiday experience, get yourself to the West Indies, and appreciate the art under the sea. You’ll need to be a strong swimmer, and previous snorkeling experience is advantageous.