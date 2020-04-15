Brendon Urie is an American singer and a songwriter. He is also a multi-instrumentalist and he is known for his marvelous eccentric voice. He is the lead singer of an American rock band ‘Panic! At the Disco’, since 2004. If you want to know more about Brendon’s life, career and what’s his net worth, keep reading.

Early Life

Brendon was the 5th child of Grace and Boyd Urie. He was born in St. George in Utah, but most of his childhood he spent in Las Vegas, Nevada. There he went to Palo Verde High School. In high school, he met Brent Wilson, who was a young bassist. Brent was in a band and he invited Brendon to join them.

He did, and he became a guitarist in that bend. After some time, the band became the leading rock band in America and now it is known by the name ‘Panic! At the Disco’. Brendon is now the lead vocalist of the bend and the only original member remaining.

When it comes to Brendon’s personal life, in 2013 he married Sarah Orzechowski.

Brendon Urie’s Career

Everybody was impressed by Brendon’s vocals when he joined the ‘Panic! At the Disco’ band, so he became the lead singer of the band. He sang on band’s five studio albums, that were released from 2005 to 2016.

The first album came out in 2005 and it was called ‘A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out’, and it was an instant hit, with 1.8 million sales. The next album came out in 2008, and it was called ‘Pretty. Odd’. On this studio album apart from singing, Brendon was also writing lyrics for the songs.

The third studio album called ‘Vices & Virtues’ was released in 2011, and in 2013 they released ‘Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die’ album, that was their most successful album at that time. The album debuted at number 2. On the Billboard 200.

And in 2016 their album ‘Death of a Bachelor’ was a great hit and it became their 1st album that reached the number 1 spot and it got extraordinary sales.

Besides his work with his band, Brendon also collaborated with many other rock bands, like ‘Fall Out Boy’, ‘The Cab’, ‘Butch Walker’, ‘Every Time I Die’ and ‘Weezer’, singing and appearing in music videos of various of their songs. He was also featured in many other music videos of other artists, like Dillon Francis, Lil Dicky, Travie McCoy, and many others.

In 2008, he wrote a song for the horror/comedy movie ‘Jennifer’s Body’, that was called ‘New Perspective’. Brendon also had many solo events, apart from performing with his band. He had a leading role in a Broadway musical ‘Kinky Boots, as Charlie Price, and everybody loved his performance.

Brendon Urie’s Awards and Achievements

Brendon won an award for the Best Vocalist at the Alternative Press Music Awards in 2014. And his bend ‘Panic! At the Disco’ was honored at the APMAs with the Artist of the Year Award in 2017.

Brendon Urie’s Net Worth 2019

The net worth of Brendon Urie is estimated to be around $8 million. Most of his wealth is from his very successful band ‘Panic! At the Disco’, where he is the only original member remaining. But he also gets a significant amount of money from his collaborations, solo events, and musicals.

We can just assume that his wealth will increase over the next years because he is a magnificent artist and a virtuoso singer. His future seems bright and his career can become only better.