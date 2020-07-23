Best Time to Visit Malaysia: Month-By-Month Guide

Sitting between Thailand and Singapore, Malaysia is one of the most breathtaking destinations in the world. This country has so much diversity in terms of landscape, culture and food. Malaysia consists of many different cultures and languages which makes it a more unique country than others in Asia. This country is home to jaw-dropping islands, coastlines, rainforests, and skyscrapers in big cities such as Kuala Lumpur.

From the crystal-clear beaches of Langkawi Island, over the hundreds of years old temples and the street art of Penang, to the tallest buildings of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia has something to offer to everyone. Another major highlight of Malaysia is its scrumptious local food.

Not only Malaysian food, but you’ll also find almost every cuisine of the world in this country. With a lot of beautiful attractions, wonderful culture and unlimited adventure, there is no doubt in the fact that Malaysia is one of the top favorite destinations of tourists.

Malaysia’s weather is humid and hot throughout the year with rain showers in some months. If you want to visit the West Coast side of Malaysia including Langkawi Island, you have to plan your trip between December and April when the weather is dry and there is less rainfall which makes it an ideal weather for swimming. The main tourist hub Kuala Lumpur stays hot and humid all year round but you may experience a little less rainfall in the city from June to August.

See below our breakdown of weather month by month and the best time to visit Malaysia:

January

Malaysia’s weather in January offers plenty of sunshine and blue skies almost everywhere. But, if you are planning to visit the East Coast of Malaysia such as Tioman Island, Kuantan or Terengganu, be prepared for strong winds and heavy rainfall which might restrict your swimming activities at the beaches.

The average temperature at the East Coast will be around 25 C with stormy rainfall. If you are looking for some sunshine with no rain, head off to the West Coast and enjoy your vacation at Langkawi Island where temperatures will be up to 30 C, making it ideal to visit beaches. In highlands and lowlands such as Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Cameron Highlands, temperatures remain around 29 C.

February

In the most popular destinations of Malaysia such as Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, Penang and Langkawi, temperature remains hot which is around 31 C on average, but with tropical showers. However, weather is mild in Cameron Highlands with an average temperature of 20 C degrees. Just like January, the East Coast offers not too pleasant weather in February as well; With many hotels and resorts closed down due to monsoon. Therefore, it is not recommended to visit Malaysia’s Est Coast during this month.

March

Tourists may see the heaviest rainfalls in Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Cameron Highlands in March. However, rainfall only lasts for a few days. The average temperature in Malacca and Kuala Lumpur remains around 30 C. However, in Cameron Highlands which is one of the most popular tourist destinations, the temperature is pleasant with an average of 20 C. East Coast and West Coast parts of Malaysia offer blue skies and plenty of sunshine with an average temperature of 31 C. Langkawi and Penang are the most ideal destinations to visit in March.

April

Weather on West Coast and East Coast is pleasant during April with an average temperature of 30 C. April is undoubtedly the best time to visit the popular destinations such as Langkawi, Pangkor, Penang, Tioman Island, Terengganu and Kuantan.

Though the temperatures in Cameron Highlands remain stable with an average of 22 C, however there can be heavy rainfalls making it impossible to roam around. If you are planning to visit Cameron Highlands in April, we recommend you to think twice, to those who don’t like to be rained on, as the area can get really wet. Kuala Lumpur on the other hand, is warm and humid with rainfall, but that should not discourage you from visiting the city.

May

May is the best time to visit Malaysia if you want to enjoy swimming, diving and snorkeling in Tioman Island or Terengganu. The weather on the East Coast remains sunny, offering visitors a great chance to enjoy water activities.

The temperature remains 30 C offering plenty of sunshine with minimum rainfall. However, some of the tourists might not wish to visit Langkawi Island and Penang on the East Coast in May, as rainfall rises this time of the year and so does humidity. So, its safer to visit Kuala Lumpur where the average temperature is 29 C.

June

June is the best time to visit Malaysia as all the destinations offer awesome weather with minimum rainfall which often stays for only a few days. Temperatures remain between 30 C to 32 C in all the regions except Cameron Highlands where the average temperature is 20 C. Whether you want to swim in the crystal-clear water of Langkawi Island, explore the hundreds of years old temples and graffiti streets of Penang, or witness the breathtaking city view from Petronas Tower in Kuala Lumpur, you can do it all in June.

July

July marks the peak season on the East Coast of Malaysia, as the weather is at best and seas are also calm for swimming and other activities. Enjoy your best time in Tioman Island, Redang or Kota Bharu without worrying about weather. The average temperature is 30 C throughout July with blue skies and plenty of sunshine.

However, it is not recommended to visit the West Coast during this time, as the rainfall will be heavier and seas will be rough and stormy. Temperatures in Kuala Lumpur remain around 29 C on average with occasional showers.

August

Just like July, August is also the peak tourist season, on the East Coast in particular, where tourists head off to the popular islands to enjoy their vacations. The West Coast also offers good weather but with occasional heavy downpours, which might not attract many people. Temperatures on the East Coast are around 30 C throughout August. On the West Coast the average temperature is slightly higher with 32 C and with stormy rainfall. Kuala Lumpur is also the ideal destination to visit, however, the city may experience short downpours in the afternoons.

September

In the start of September, tourists can enjoy a lot of sunshine at the beaches on the East Coast. However, as the days pass by, the temperature starts dropping with heavy rainfall making seas rougher. But don’t you worry, you can visit Malaysia’s West Coast where the temperature starts getting better with many sunny days and minimum rainfall.

By the end of the month, the temperature can rise up to 30 C. You may wish to avoid visiting the West Coast in start of September as there will be stormy rainfalls. Make sure to check a number of religious festivals that are happening at this time across the country. You’ll also get to celebrate Malaysia’s National Day on 16th of September.

October

Do you want to visit the world’s most popular destinations; Penang and Langkawi in Malaysia? Then October is the best time to plan your vacation. Sunny days and clear blue skies are guaranteed in this month in these destinations with an average temperature of 30 C.

October is also the ideal time to visit the East Coast where temperatures remain around 29 C. Although the chance of heavy rainfall and strong winds is higher, you can still enjoy your time there as the number of tourists will be lower. Other popular attractions such as Kuala Lumpur, Cameron Highlands and Malacca are also safe to visit during October.

November

The majority of the hotels and resorts remain closed on the East Coast during November due to the heavier rainfall, rough sea conditions and strong winds. But you don’t need to get disappointed as you can visit the West Coast and its islands. The weather on the West Coast is more pleasant, but with high numbers of tourists, it might get crowded. The temperature is hot and humid during November with an average of 29 C. If you are visiting Penang or Kuala Lumpur, make sure to attend the Deepavali festival, celebrated by Hindus across Malaysia.

December

December’s weather is almost the same as November’s with the East Coast still being shut down due to stormy weather, and the West Coast attracting crowds of tourists from all over the world. Lowlands and Highlands of Malaysia also remain calm, offering pleasant weather for tourists.

The temperature in both regions remain between 27 C to 30 C. As Christmas season approaches in December, major tourist attractions start getting busier. If you are planning to visit Malaysia in December, book your hotels in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

Conclusion – Best Time to Visit:

It’s hard to suggest the best time to visit Malaysia as every region has different weather throughout the year. Check the weather forecast and plan your trip depending on the destinations you want to visit in Malaysia. If the East Coast offers nice weather in some months, it might be the opposite for the West Coast and in other areas. So, it’s best to check forecasts of each region before you plan your visit or book anything.

Hope you enjoy your fun-filled vacation in Malaysia!

To find out more about Malaysia, its weather and what it has to offer, check out the German website Backpackertrail.