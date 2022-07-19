7 Ways Playing Video Games Can Improve Your Memory and Problem-Solving Skills

Both kids and adults love digital journeys. But does such a hobby have any benefits? Does playing video games improve memory? It turns out that it does. And it’s only the tip of the iceberg. Those who regularly dive into virtual adventures invest in their brain development. And it’s not just problem-thinking. There is more to it. Check this article to find this out.

A Big And In-Demand Industry

Gaming is one of the most advanced IT industries out there. It generates hard-to-believe incomes and pushes technology further. If you want to learn more about its evolution, read this article. It marks the most important improvements and ground-breaking inventions.

Lots of studios and talented developers are working in this sphere. They release cool projects and attract millions of fans. Taking all the positive energy flowing around them, they can’t but be beneficial for us. Namely, video games can improve memory and other skills. Let’s focus on the arguments that will satisfy even the most skeptical people.

Does Playing Video Games Improve Memory [And Skills]? Oh Yes, It Does

1. Training Our Memory

Titles are rich with details to remember: where resources are, what weaknesses opponents have, etc. If you fail to, you’re less likely to win or show good results. It’s a natural encouragement to involve your brain in information processing. The more you try, the better your neural plasticity becomes. It’s a useful exercise both for children and older players.

Juggling missions, goals, tactics, and directions, we engage our hippocampus. What is that? It’s a tiny area in our brain. Without it, it’s impossible to turn short-term memory into long-term.

Juggling missions, goals, tactics, and directions, we engage our hippocampus. What is that? It's a tiny area in our brain. Without it, it's impossible to turn short-term memory into long-term.

2. Making Us Smarter

All online adventures require you to be strategic, reasonable, and consistent in what you do. Our brain learns to pay attention to many things when searching for a solution. Be it a short-term target (defeating an enemy). Or winning the whole challenge (a series of matches). Whatever it is, you gradually develop your brain and problem-solving skills.

All online adventures require you to be strategic, reasonable, and consistent in what you do. Our brain learns to pay attention to many things when searching for a solution. Be it a short-term target (defeating an enemy). Or winning the whole challenge (a series of matches). Whatever it is, you gradually develop your brain and problem-solving skills.

3. Sparking Creativity

New ideas flow into us when we reduce stress levels. Enjoying missions and winning makes us forget about everyday worries and contribute to overall happiness. When we let go, our minds open to unexpected and nonstandard solutions. Additionally, digital worlds offer different surroundings and challenges. Going through them, we look at problems from a variety of angles and become more perceptive.

New ideas flow into us when we reduce stress levels. Enjoying missions and winning makes us forget about everyday worries and contribute to overall happiness. When we let go, our minds open to unexpected and nonstandard solutions. Additionally, digital worlds offer different surroundings and challenges. Going through them, we look at problems from a variety of angles and become more perceptive.

4. Teaching Multitasking

Among other good things about video games is that they teach us productivity. When we play, we expand our mental flexibility and learn to do several things simultaneously. And again, this is an exercise to make our brain stronger. For example, when we engage in a fight, we do the following at the same time:

Control the character and its weapon

Focus on the enemy

Watch the environment

Follow the story in dialogues

Etc.

Among other good things about video games is that they teach us productivity. When we play, we expand our mental flexibility and learn to do several things simultaneously. And again, this is an exercise to make our brain stronger.

5. Tuning Us for Positive Thinking

Diving into digital joy can’t but improve our moods. Even shooters and fighting adventures are good for you. They won’t negatively affect your behavior as most people think. On the contrary, they make players smarter and challenge their minds with quests.

Additionally, violent video games relieve stress, too, which is perfect for mental health. All these benefits are present in any toy. Let’s take Witcher 3 as an example. It’s an open RPG world filled with beasts. Controlling a monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, you slay lots of dangerous creatures. It is violent and relieving at the same time. No one feels depressed after spending an hour or two there. On the contrary, this time makes us happy and leads to positive thinking.

6. Improving Our Reaction Time

Non-violent adventure games focus on the controls and jumping mechanics. They offer an array of obstacles to overcome and hone our reflexes. Doing similar but increasingly more difficult actions, we train our brain, coordination, and attention. And although players increase concentration on moving forward, they also turn on their logical thinking. This is vital for completing tricky levels and avoiding traps.

A 2017 platformer called Hollow Knight is a good example. Controlling an insect character, you explore a Metroidvania kingdom by jumping and climbing forward. The path is filled with aggressive creatures, so fighting is a part of the journey, too.

7. Teaching Us New Things

All titles are skill-based and train reaction, wits, and speed. Not all of them offer actual knowledge about history, art, math, geography, etc. But some adventures are designed for that. For example, quiz-based games can help learn new facts. Playful ways motivate kids to learn the material more effectively.

Summing Up

As you see, video games help with problem-solving and boost overall brain development. But don’t expect positive effects to reveal from the first moments of playing. This activity has long-term cognitive and general health benefits. If you still have doubts, check out this study.

Be patient and enjoy digital fun that will eventually make you smarter. If you’re not sure what title to pick, read this article with 6 popular adventures. It offers different genres for any taste.

And the last thought. 12-year-olds or other gamers should not spend all their time playing. Good stuff comes only when you keep the balance. Don’t let virtual reality consume your life. Take breaks and do physical fun-based activities!