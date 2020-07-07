4 Best Electric Shaver for Sensitive Black Skin – 2020 Buying Guide

Human skin color can vary in many tones, that depend on the pigment named melanin. People with light skin tones have less melanin in their cells, and those who have dark shades of brown have high concentrations of the same pigment. Dark-skinned people need to stay longer under the sun rays so they can get enough vitamin D synthesized naturally. Their high concentrations of melanin also make them less risky for developing melanoma or other cancer-related diseases. But, that doesn’t mean they can’t have sensitive skin types.

Black men can have shaving problems too, just like other human races. It’s also normal for a man to have sensitive dermal tissues, so they need to avoid razor shaving and use electric ones instead.

As we know, many boys choose these shavers because shaving is easier and won’t cause skin damage like the Gillette’s and everyday razors. Black-skinned men have a really hard time with shaving, because their hair is thick and strong, compared to the other human races all around the world.

So, here are some things they need to consider when buying their new electric shaver:

1. Braun Shaver Series 7 790cc

This is one of the most popular shavers for men with sensitive skin types. It’s easy to use and you will be very comfortable since it won’t make tiny micro-scratches on your face. As we know, these scratches are prone to bacteria and dirt, which may later cause acne and irritations.

This gadget is also budget-friendly, offering adaptation to your face shape and hair type, offering five different modes, that you can switch between while shaving. Also, it’s very soft and you don’t need to worry that you’ll get hurt. It also offers a battery using time, without affecting the power when the battery level is low.

2. Braun Series 7 760cc-4 Electric Foil Shaver

This is a waterproof model, which makes it appropriate for bath use. Compared to the first one, is more expensive, but it also provides better shaving options, strong razors, clean cuts, and no irritations.

Since it’s waterproof, you can easily clean it by washing the removable parts. The head is flexible, and that makes it safe for use even on most sensitive skin types. So, if you are able to spend more money, it’s better to choose this model, instead of the first one we mentioned in this article.

3. Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 Edition S8950/91

Philips is one of the brands people trust the most when it comes to home equipment. The head contains three rotating razors, which results in the more effective gadget and less time spent in front of the mirror while removing the facial hair. It is also very durable, so it’s a pretty economic solution if you have more money to spend at once.

But, it is totally worth it. Even with the first move, it cuts the hair near the skin, but not causing any damage. You can use it for both wet and dry shaving, with no risk for irritations. Also, you can choose between five lengths, getting the look you prefer.

4. Panasonic ES-LV95-S Arc5

This is another one technology brand we choose to trust, because of the high-quality products they offer. It’s quick and efficient, and won’t cause any irritation. People who use it confirm it’s a bit pricey but convenient and worth the money. The head easily adapts to your face shape. It comes with a rechargeable battery and you can use it 45 minutes straight before you need to charge it again.

There are a lot of great electric shavers you can see on shavingduck.com and find the right one for your needs.

What are the other things black men need to consider when choosing a shaver?

Shaving is a pretty normal and expected activity for almost every man in this world, even those who decide to have a longer beard. In these cases, men need to trim it regularly, so they can remove the damaged ends and make their beard look fantastic.

Choosing the right shaver is not easy, especially for those with sensitive skin. These people are looking for clean shaving that won’t cause any damage. When you choose your new gadget, you need to ask the seller or check if it supports thick and curly hair, that can be a real problem. Also, check if it supports different angles, so the hair won’t penetrate in the skin layers, causing more irritations and acne. Sometimes, these people need a lot of time to recover from the previous shaving, so they can remove the excess hair again.

Our advice is to choose a machine with a few cutting levels, because deeper cuts are closer to the face, cutting it very close to the skin layer, which may cause ingrown hairs and very painful acne. Ingrown hair is one of the most common problems for black men, so it’s better not to cut them very close.

What to do to prevent ingrown hair and other irritations?

Before you shave, you must wash your face together with the hairs. When you get rid of every dirt particle, the chances of acne are pretty low. Use hair oils to soften it. That will also help lubricate the skin and reduce the abrasion effect.

After you complete this task, you need to wash your face again and use aftershave, so it can soothe the skin and kill all the potential bacteria that can cause irritations. Use the aftershave immediately after you shaved.

Dry or wet shaving?

Dry shaving refers to a process that doesn’t require water, soap, or foam. Wet shaving is just the opposite. Sadly, there is no rule that applies to all men, because you need to try both ways, and then decide which one is better for you. When you see what works better, you can proceed using the same method with every next hair removal.

We hope this article will be helpful for you and that you will have an easy time choosing the right one shaving gadget you will use.