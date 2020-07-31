7 Best Bouncy Castles for Kids in 2020

Small children spend most of their time playing and that is a great thing. They learn and develop through play. That is why we must provide them with a properly structured environment in which they can access safe play. As very young, they can be satisfied with small things and are even able to play all day, for example, only with the ball (0-4 years).

However, as they grow, their curiosity becomes greater and they go from one cognitive developmental level to the next one so they need more challenging toys. Today there are a huge number of different shapes, colors, etc. toys.

It is difficult to decide on the ideal one that will satisfy the child’s needs for play, and still provide him with experiential learning. So, the goal is to make a choice that offers a balance of fun and safety, and our suggestion is bouncy castles. Why do we say that?

Like many other toys, you can get this interesting castle as a very simple shape, and on the other hand, it is possible to choose others that offer various accessories. These are things like slides, mazes, floors, stairs, etc. There is also no safer platform than this. Everything your toddler needs to explore safely.

If you want to make a child happy, you should look at several different types of this castle:

1. Airflow Bouncy Castle

Why is a bouncy castle so safe for everyday activities? It is made so that nothing can happen to children while they are playing in it. It is a durable material – PVC that is doubled to be a solid enough base.

This castle also has a fence to provide additional security and prevent a possible fall. The walls are made of semi-mesh material which not only performs preventive measures but you can see everything through it. It will never be easier for parents to watch their children now. With each of these castles you get of course a pump with complete equipment and we must mention that a great place for it is a small garden.

2. Bestway Kiddie Play Center Bouncy Castle

This is our choice for children aged 3-6. It is much smaller in size and fits more indoors. This one looks like a mini house without a roof with a fence on which there are several inflatable hoops, and above the surface there is a stick with a hanging ball – also inflatable.

This castle may offer a limited number of activities, but that is because it is intended for younger children who will have everything they need in this safe space. Another good thing is that this type is not expensive at all. This means that you can think in an economical direction at the same time, and still make your child happy.

3. Chad Valley 6ft Bouncy Castle

Now we have something for older children. This one is 6 foot (almost two meters) tall and it is intended for older children, but it is also safe for smaller ones for several reasons. The main characteristics of this castle include its high walls which are made of solid PVC material (these walls are connected with additional material so that they can withstand a large load, and remain in place).

Due to its size, it is intended for outdoor space (or indoor space if you have enough space), so that adults can finally enjoy grill in peace while their children are safe. Considering that the walls are connected with material and are not completely inflatable, that means that they inflate very quickly. With all the equipment, you need a maximum of 2 minutes for that.

4. Fortnite Bounce House

Fortnite has been one of the most popular video games for years, so bounce house with Fornite motifs is very popular. It is very large and can accommodate many children of all ages. It also has a basketball hoop inside, which will add to the fun. It’s not cheap, but you can rent it on sites like azbestjumps.com, instead of buying it. In this way you will save money and still make the child’s birthday memorable.

5. Bouncy Castle with Slide and Basketball Hoop

In the previous part of the text, we mentioned to you that the inflatable castle comes in different shapes with different accessories. This is one such example. If your little ones are full of energy and have inclinations towards physical activities, this is the right choice for you.

Every child simply loves basketball. However, if the child is not yet physically developed enough to do this sport or you are afraid that he may get injured on the slide while you are not next to him, then it is better to think about this idea. Even if you have no doubt, you will spend far less money for this one than if you bought an individual slide and basketball equipment.

Also, this is a great thing to always have in the house if you make birthday or children’s parties, all children will simply adore them and so you and your friends will enjoy with your children while hanging out with each other.

6. Tesco Crocodile Airflow Bouncy Castle

We have choose an inflatable castle with a crocodile motif as an example, but of course you can also find it in the shape of any other animal. The walls are represented by inflatable pillars connected by a solid net, and the door is in the shape of a crocodile’s head through which one exits via a slide.

Along the entire slide, there is also a net with pillars in the shape of a crocodile’s snout, so it seems very fun and challenging for children. This is just one of the many examples you can find on the market.

7. Little Castle Bounce House with Ball Pit

This one, which was constructed like any previous one, has one very interesting addition next to the slides, and that is the pool with balls. It is distinctly adventurous in appearance as it is larger and contains more sections.

The walls are made of large inflatable pillars, connected by a half net, and the child has to go through a tunnel to enter a pool full of soft balls. The children will be thrilled because they will be able to stay in such an interesting environment for hours.

Conclusion:

Every child’s game is fun and exciting, but it’s much more than that. It contributes to the development of the child’s imagination, creativity, problem-solving ability, etc. So do something nice for them, and on the other hand very useful, and allow them to be carefree.