5 Important Things Check Before Buying a House

One of the most important decisions in our life is regarding a place to live with our family, as we want all what’s best for us, and what’s even more important, what’s best for our family. That is why finding the right place to call home can be challenging, as there are many things to look for, many hours to spend browsing and searching for the right house, but that’s all normal and understandable, as the more important the matter, the more time we need to make the right decision.

In order to make that right choice, some research is a must, and checking whether the desired area is close to work, or for families with kids, whether there is a school or/and kindergarten nearby, are just some of the examples of all the things we need to consider before making any decision.

Even though a high percentage of families move from the city to suburbs because of a much more peaceful and life more suited for a family, the last year showed us just how much it means when you have a yard or someplace where once you get out of the house you will see some greenery. That only increased the demand for residences outside the cities, but there is no need to worry, as there are a lot of houses left to choose from, and the only needed thing to do is to take time, do some research and make the right decision about which residence will be your future dream house. That is why we will further discuss this topic and present the top five things to check before you decide to buy a house, but if you want more info on this topic along with some guidance and advice, check landmarkmortgagecapital.com and get all the necessary facts.

1. Neighborhood

One of the most important things for those who want to buy a house is the neighborhood in which their future home is located. We were all watching movies with perfect neighbors who were always ready to help and movies full of crimes where the main culprit is someone from the hood. Of course, these are just some examples taken from the movies, but that doesn’t mean that it is not true, and because of that, it is necessary to investigate the area where your future house is and be sure that it is safe for you and your family.

The best thing is to check the crime rates and Facebook groups that are made for the community, or even better, to spend some time in that neighborhood to know better people who live there. That will help you see how life in that area would be like and help you make the final decision. All the more reason to rent some apartment or house, or if you have friends in that area, to spend some time at their place, just to check whether it suits you or not.

2. The size of a house

We can find many different houses of all sizes on the market, and it is up to us to decide which size fits us the most and make our pick according to what we need. The bigger homes are usually more expensive, but it is not always the fact because the sometimes bigger house in the suburbs may be cheaper than the smaller ones in the city. Besides the price, the size is important because no one wants to live in a place that is too small or too big for them, so it is necessary to decide on that before purchasing.

3. Number of rooms

Many people think that bigger houses need to have more rooms, but it is not always true, so it is better to ask before assuming. It is up to you to decide how many bedrooms and bathrooms your future home needs to have and search for the one that has everything you need. Sometimes it is possible to find a perfect home, but with fewer rooms that we need, so we need to think twice and decide if we are ready to make a compromise and buy that house anyway. That is not an easy decision, and it requires a lot of thinking and deciding, so be ready for that.

4. The attic, basement, and garage

These three rooms are something that every home need to have because they are giving more free space for storing our things. Parking the car is the first usage of the garage, but there is always some more free space inside for things that we do not know where to store. The attic is another room that can be used in too many ways, and besides putting the unnecessary stuff inside, you can make a beautiful corner for reading books, painting, or enjoying any other hobby. On the other side, the basement can be perfect for a billiard table, darts, or any other game that can make your friends want to live in your basement. Before buying a house, ask if there are these rooms and if they are ready for use because they can be useful for every person.

5. When the building was built

Sometimes buying an ideal home can be a real nightmare because finding the perfect building that is not too old and does not need to be renovated can be really difficult, especially for those who love vintage style. The laws are changing all the time, and older buildings may not be safe according to new standards, so renovating can take a lot of time and cost a lot of money. Because of that, it is necessary to know the real age of the home you want to buy and to learn more about laws and regulations to get a rough idea of how much it all can cost. The best solution is to contact the realtor, who knows in what state the building is and what should be repaired before the purchase.