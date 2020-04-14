Beauty Fails – Look Good in Quarantine

The situation with the coronavirus pandemic has hit the world hard, and it seems we were much less prepared for such a catastrophe than one would assume. As everything has been closed down for weeks, even months, people are left to fend for themselves anyway they can.

Parks, clubs, and theatres are closed completely, while supermarkets and grocery stores have limited working hours. However, some of the biggest problem people are facing is their scruffy and untidy looks they are not used to, since beauty salons and hairdressers do not work.

This means we must cut and style our own hair and do our own nails. Many are not used to these things, especially working people who never had the time in the first place. Since we spend so much time at home, it is also where we must adapt, improvise, and overcome.

Sadly though, not everyone was equally successful in this endeavor, which is how these epic fails came to be. Following are some of the people who did not have so much luck with their hair trims, dye, nail polish, and waxing.