How Can Baking Soda Improve Your Oral Health?

You may have heard a lot about baking soda being used in cleaning and cooking. However, they can be useful in maintaining good oral health as well. The reason why it was first recommended for oral hygiene is that they have the ability to whiten your teeth without harming them or your gums. But they have other benefits also.

Moreover, it is much more affordable than other oral hygiene products.

Benefits of baking soda for your teeth

1. Prevents gum disease

Gingivitis or gum disease is caused when plaque builds up in your teeth and gums and causes swollen, bleeding gums and bad breath. This condition can worsen with time, so it should not be left untreated. Brushing your teeth with it can help prevent plaque buildup and reduce the effects of gum disease.

2. Reduces acidity

Balancing the pH level of your mouth is essential for preventing the erosion of your tooth enamel and tooth decay. Too much acidity in your mouth is not good for your oral health. Baking soda is an alkaline material, so it can help neutralize acidity and maintain the pH balance.

3. Prevents bad breath

If you maintain oral hygiene and still suffer from bad breath, you may need to take a look at your diet. Certain foods with high acidities, such as sugar and protein, can result in bad breath. Baking soda’s acid-neutralizing powers can balance the pH levels in your mouth and make your breath fresh.

4. Whitens teeth

It is very effective in safely whitening your teeth. Many teeth whitening products contain baking soda, and they are more effective than products without. It is a less abrasive ingredient and, therefore, is safe for use. You may use a toothpaste with it as an ingredient, or you may dip your toothbrush in a paste of baking soda and water to brush your teeth.

5. Prevent mouth ulcers

Mouth ulcers can be extremely painful. You may be unable to eat properly until they completely heal. It can immediately relieve ulcers and speed up the recovery process. Make a mixture of baking soda and water and use it to rinse your mouth for quick relief.

6. Combats bacteria

Baking soda has antibacterial properties that help prevent the growth and spread of bacteria in your mouth. Brushing your teeth with it helps remove food particles that encourage bacterial growth.

How to incorporate baking soda into your dental hygiene routine?

It can be found anywhere, and it is easy to include in your daily dental cleaning routine. Following are the ways to use baking soda for cleaning your teeth.

Baking soda for treating mouth ulcers

To treat your mouth ulcers, dissolve one teaspoon of baking soda in a half cup of water. Put the solution in your mouth and swirl it around for about 20 to 30 seconds to treat and prevent mouth ulcers and bad breath. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help heal sores.

Baking soda as a toothpaste

To use it as toothpaste, you need a toothbrush, a small bowl or glass, baking soda, and water. Mix equal parts of the baking soda powder and water until you have created a paste-like consistency. Dip your toothbrush bristles in this paste and brush your teeth in gentle circles. Make sure the mixture reaches all of your teeth. After you are done, make sure you rinse your mouth with water thoroughly.

Baking soda as a teeth whitening agent

Baking soda is popularly used as a teeth whitening agent in many households and has effectively removed stains. Take some baking soda and water in a small bowl and create a paste. Using your fingers, apply the paste to your stained teeth and leave it for a few minutes. Then using your fingers or a toothbrush, scrub the stain away.

Are there any disadvantages of using baking soda?

No remedy is perfect and has its own pros and cons. Baking soda is no exception. While the ingredient has unique dental hygiene properties, it comes with its own risks. It is essential to learn about the disadvantages to make sure you make an informed decision.

Following are the disadvantages of using baking soda for your teeth:

Baking soda does not come as well-packaged as toothpaste, due to which some people may find it messy to use.

Baking soda in itself is not enough to fight cavities and lacks the required amount of fluoride.

Baking soda can potentially damage the tooth enamel if used in the wrong proportions.

Baking soda can weaken the dental adhesive. Therefore, if you wear braces or similar retainers, you may need to avoid them.

Baking soda has a soapy texture and leaves a gritty feeling in your mouth. Some people may find the aftertaste uncomfortable.

The American Dental Association has not yet approved its use, because it does not contain the adequate fluoride needed for re-mineralizing teeth and preventing cavities.

In most cases, the advantages of baking soda weigh out its disadvantages. The key is to use it according to the instructions. Also, remember you must not completely replace your toothpaste with baking soda. Your toothpaste contains other vital properties that baking soda lacks, which are essential to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

If you do not like the taste of raw baking soda, you could use toothpaste that contains it. However, if you are experiencing adverse side effects from using, take a break from it and consult with your dentist. Your dentist may recommend using it less often or switching to a milder product.

There are various home remedies you can incorporate in your dental routine, of which baking soda has gained quite a popularity. Home remedies are cheap and effective if applied correctly.

However, you should not rely on your own diagnosis and treatment if you experience severe symptoms. In case of extreme pain or bleeding, it is imperative that you go see a dentist. If your teeth stains are stubborn, there might be an underlying cause of it. If left untreated, dental problems can give birth to serious health issues.