How To Prepare For Your DUI Hearing?

A DUI charge is not as simple as one may think. It can impact your future, your ability to get into a good college, your professional life, and even your personal relationships. If you have DWI/DUI charges, you are in big trouble and need to be prepared for your upcoming court hearing.

A DUI conviction can possibly impact your entire life. Therefore, you must hire a criminal defense lawyer Knoxville, TN, to begin preparing for your hearing. A lawyer can also help you avoid mistakes that can prove harmful to your case. Click here for more information.

Tips to prepare for your DUI hearing

1. Alcohol and drug assessment

When you get arrested for drunk driving, most police officers assume that you have a drinking problem. This may be the case with your friends and family as well. Being arrested overall screams that you may have a problem. Therefore, it is wise to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment right before your hearing.

2. Dress appropriately

When in court, remember that the first impression is the last one. Clothes can tell a lot about a person, and one of the things that the judge is going to pay attention to is whether you are dressed appropriately or not. Males can put on collared shirts, trousers, and a tie. Females can go with skirts and blouses or anything that appears professional.

3. Decide your plea

Deciding on a plea refers to determining whether you will be pleading guilty or not guilty. If you plead guilty, you agree to the charges, and based on that, the judge will release a sentence. You need to present valid evidence if you plead not guilty. An attorney knows what is right to do during these situations. Therefore, you must take their advice.

4. Attend DUI school before trial

If your attorney recommends you to attend DUI school before your trial, it could have various benefits.

You can retrieve your driver’s license again.

It may cause the judge to reduce your sentence.

If you are found guilty, attending DUI school will likely be a part of your sentence.

5. Address the judge as “Your Honor”

The most important thing in a courtroom is making sure that the judge is pleased with you. While “sir” and “madam” are equally respectable terms to address the judge, it is better to use their proper title. Not all judges are strict about this rule, but you do not want to take any chances.

If you were accused of DUI of alcohol or other substances, hiring a lawyer is in your best interest. The law is complicated, and one without a law degree is bound to make mistakes. Consult a lawyer today.

If you are facing drug charges, you must work with a criminal defense attorney you can depend on to take care of your case. A great lawyer knows the stress you may feel because of these charges and how tough the situation can be to you and the people you love. They are prepared to deal with your charges and work with you each step of the way. They deeply understand the investigation techniques that the police may employ and the mistakes law enforcement commonly make.

Fighting Against Drug Possession Charges

Drug charges can carry harsh penalties, depending on the kind of drug and the amount of this drug you possess. Possessing huge quantities of drugs can result in possession charges with the intention to distribute. An experienced attorney will face such charges head-on.

But, you must be aware of the potentially serious consequences of a conviction including having a felony conviction on your criminal record, facing fines and jail time, getting dismissed from your current job, or being excluded from some kind of employment.

Charges for Possession of Marijuana

The possible punishments for possessing marijuana can be harsh. In addition, a lot of charges are associated with just possessing drug paraphernalia related to marijuana and other illicit drugs. If you possessed a particular amount of marijuana, you may also face distribution-related crime charges, no matter your intent.

A reputable criminal defense attorney is aware of how criminal drug charges are brought and prosecuted. They challenge all evidence that the prosecutor may present against you and use the following as possible defense to your case:

Illegal search and seizure. When police officers search your home, or your car when they found marijuana, your lawyer can determine whether they violated your constitutional rights.

Improper conduct and procedures by the police. Your lawyer can challenge improper conduct by the police, especially regarding police informants, arrest procedures, and undercover officers.

Other legal options. An attorney with extensive experience in defending those facing drug charges knows how to develop an effective defense strategy to achieve the best outcome from your case.

Experienced criminal defense lawyers can handle all kinds of drug-related charges. With extensive skills and experience in the courtroom, they can build a strategic, aggressive defense for you. They will approach your case uniquely because of your unique circumstances.

How Your Attorney Will Defend You

After your defense attorney reviews the facts of your case, they may discover weaknesses in the prosecutor’s case. Your rights can be violated by law enforcement. For instance, if you were roughed up, locked in a room for several hours, or forced to confess to the crime, then your rights have been violated. When a security guard has to detain you, they should do so while respecting your rights to a lawyer and to remain silent. Unreasonable detainment can quickly get the charges dropped.

Moreover, you should also be afforded the right to see evidence that supports the case of the prosecutor against you. The prosecution may possess law enforcement reports, video footage, and witness statements they will use to get you convicted for shoplifting.

Discovery should be turned over within the deadline set by the judge who supervises your case. Failure to meet this deadline can result in the judge dismissing your case. Because of your right to a speedy trial, your lawyer can make a motion to dismiss your case because of unnecessary delays in the prosecution of the case. Also, your case can still get dismissed even if it goes to trial when the prosecutor fails to meet their burden of proof.

Negotiations for Charge Reduction

The shoplifting charges you are facing can be reduced from an indictable crime to a disorderly person’s offense. Your attorney can negotiate with the prosecutor for a plea bargain that is favorable to you. A skilled lawyer knows the strengths and weaknesses of the case presented by the prosecutor and your case. Often, prosecutors prefer to bargain a guilty plea to avoid the cost and time of a trial, obtain a guaranteed conviction, clear their caseloads, and other reasons.