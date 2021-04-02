How To Use Artificial Intelligence To Edit Images

In 2021, the demand for graphic designers is going up like no other business. But maybe we can make it as our business. What if we told you that you could edit images and create stunning graphics without knowing much about the technicalities or having an eye for it?Yep, you read that right. you can now use picture-editing software to enhance images and make them look like they’re professionally taken. Amazing how far we’ve come, isn’t it? For professionals, this means heaven. But there’s a big advantage for those looking to make side incomes. And of course, a lot of us that are simply passionate about photography and believe in the potential of pictures, it is great news.

What exactly is the role of AI in image editing? Keep reading to find out.

What you can do with AI

1. Transform pictures into caricature

No one wants to sit and spend time creating complex animations. Now, you can simply snap a picture of the subject you’re trying to create and let artificial intelligence do all the work. No need to look for and hire cartoonists for a cartoon image of your pet.

2. Add colour to black and white pictures

Revive and relive memories by turning old black and white images into brightly coloured pictures. Now you can bring colour to your favourite times Photo Enhancer AI that uses deep learning from neural networks and automatic colouring. This type of editing can be so accurate, especially on tools like DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI, that no one will ever believe the originals were monochromatic.

3. Enlarge images

Sometimes the problem isn’t that the old photo is monochromatic, the problem is that the image size might be too small. Even some experts find it difficult to enlarge images without making them pixelated. But using artificial intelligence, it is possible to increase image size 40 times. With machine learning, the system very sensibly determines and enhances details so that you’re left with a sharp-looking high-resolution picture.

4. Increase quality to make them look professionally captured

No more struggle with halos, no more digital artefacts, and no chromatic aberration. You can take lousy pictures, or photos taken on old phones, or low-quality cameras, and with revolutionary technology, you can turn them into clear vivid images that look like they were shot on a DSLR.

You know what this means right? You don’t need to buy a camera that cuts a hole in your pocket, just use DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI for it all!

5. Remove noise

This can be tricky when doing manually, but with artificial intelligence, you can remove background noise, chroma noise, and luminescence noise. The software correctly removes noise from all relevant areas without compromising on the quality or disturbing the details you want to bring into focus.

6. De-blur and sharpen

What’s more, this is probably the single most helpful feature of AI. The blurry details like a moving amusement park ride, or a flying frisbee, can now be enhanced to be sharp, clear stills. With Deep Convolutional Neural Networks, artificial intelligence software can do what traditional editing software and years of editing expertise cannot. With this feature, you can capture moving events happily, without worrying about the quality.

Advantages of using Artificial Intelligence for image editing

Besides these obvious features that an artificial intelligence photo editing tool offers, what are some advantages you’ll get?

With the AI doing most of the grunt work, you can actually focus on improving your other creative skills, like actually choosing what to photograph, at what angle, and at the right moment.

But even before you can work on your talent, it’s easier to acquire a computer and begin enhancing your images. These edits are faster than acquiring manual skill for each fixture.

The AI also has a self-learning ability. This means your work can only get better with use. You also don’t have to worry about making editing errors. You won’t be embarrassed like the many people on Facebook that have tried and failed to photoshop their pictures!

With a faster editing time, since you won’t manually be making each improvement, you’ll be able to increase your productivity and produce more quality images every single day. For someone that makes their income with this, it can only mean more of those big bucks.

Sounds like a dream come true.

What you need

Of course, for artificial intelligence, you will need a computer, and that computer will also need to have a few specific requirements. Firstly, to use state-of-the-art tools like DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI, you need Windows 10, with a minimum of 8GB, although 32GB would be optimal. You need to make sure your graphics card is up to date with the latest driver for Nvidia, AMD and Intel.

How long does it take?

The time the AI needs to work on your images depends on two things: your output requirements and the system configurations. With a better system, the processing time will be shorter. And of course, less complicated edits take less time. The whole conversion process can take between 8 to 30 hours.

What formats are compatible?

The compatibility of formats will depend on the tool you use, but for most top-of-the-game tools like DVDFab Photo Enhancer AI, the compatible input formats are png, jpg, jpeg, bmp, tif, tiff, jpe, and ppm. There are lesser compatible output formats, them being png, jpg, jpeg, tif, tiff, and bmp.

Other possibilities with Artificial Intelligence

Did you know Video enhancement was also possible? These AI technologies are trained by neural networks and can transform old, low-resolution videos into ones that look like they were shot with the best cameras. They can breathe life back into old beat-up looking clips so that you can relive every important moment of your life.

Conclusion

These AI technologies are easy to use and come with fully user-friendly guides. They are as simple as 1-2-3, and you’ll easily get the hang of them, even if you have no experience in the field. Don’t believe it? Try for yourself!