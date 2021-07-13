Ariana Grande And Hubby Dalton Gomez Visit Amsterdam For Their Honeymoon

Ariana Grande (28) and her husband Dalton Gomez (25) embarked on a honeymoon. The newlyweds chose Amsterdam for their romantic destination instead of going for some classic picks like Caribbean islands. Ariana shared a few photos with her army of 250 million followers on Instagram where she showed off a bit of her artistic side.

Lovebirds walked around the Netherland’s capital but also took a couple of shots of the beautiful countryside. The couple looked in love, holding hands, laughing, and just being relaxed together. Now that they are married the two don’t have to be as careful about the media as before. It definitely brought them closer.

Ariana and Dalton, a 25-year old real estate agent, started dating in January 2020 – about a year and a half before the May wedding. It’s unclear how and when exactly the couple started dating. Their whirlwind romance was beginning to draw a lot of attention especially when the two got engaged 7 months after they first met. Ariana posted the diamond stud on her finger and the cat was out of the bag.

They wed in Ariana’s home, in secret, some time at the end of May of 2021. The Grammy Winner and her entrepreneur husband tried to keep everything under wraps until they posted photos on Instagram. Ariana looked amazing in a simple white, classy silk wedding gown, and the two couldn’t get their hands off of each other. It was a small wedding of only 20 people consisting of family members and really close friends.

Grande has had a rocky love life so far. The singer met Graham Phillips in 2008 while working on the Boardway play “13” whom she dated for the next 3 years. In 2012 Ariana did a collab with Mac Miller for “The Way” and officially started dating in 2016. By the summer of 2018, they agreed that things weren’t working out between them.

A short while later, like maybe a week, Ariana met Pete Davidson. The euphoria of the instant love pushed Pete to propose to Ariana only a month after they met. Unfortunately, the pair called it quits only 4 months later, in October 2018.

After failed relationships that didn’t lead to the altar, Ariana stayed single for a year before meeting Dalton. However, even with him, things moved at lightspeed, but for now, the pop star seems content with her choice. When they return from the honeymoon the couple will live in Ariana’s $6.75 million home in Montecito, California.