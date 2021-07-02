Amber Heard Secretly Becomes a Mother via Surrogate

Yes, you heard it well. Amber has become a mother, via surrogate. It was a secret pregnancy, as the public was not aware of her idea. The 35-year-old actress became a mother of a baby girl. Things are going well for her, as in recent times she won a libel case against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

A source close to the actress told Page Six that she’s thoroughly enjoying her newfound role as a mother. The baby girl is named Oonagh Paige after Amber’s mother who passed away. Heard managed to keep her motherhood a secret for months as Paige came to this world on April 8th. The reason why Amber decided to have a surrogate mother is the fact she was told by doctors that the chances of her having natural pregnancy are low and carry risks.

One source, close to the actress talked to the press: “Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life.”

Amber Heard is also thrilled to be a mother, and the secret she kept for a few months could no longer lie calmly only with her. The actress decided to share the news with the world via Instagram. Heard shared a photo of the two with the following caption: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard is truly prepared to be a mother despite not giving birth to her baby girl. But her situation demanded a different solution. Nonetheless, heard it beyond herself at the recent development in her life. Talking about how she feels, now that she’s a mother, the actress said: “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

We can’t, but feel good for Amber and the new chapter in her life. The actress is currently dating cinematographer Bianca Butti, with whom she’s been in a relationship since January of 2020. But, the two do not share the parenthood of Paige. On the business side of life, Heard is currently filming Aquaman 2.