6 Iconic TV & Movie Cars Sold at Auction

Cars have value, as they’re much needed in everyday chores for most people. Some of us can’t even imagine a day passing without driving a car around town. If you want a new vehicle, it can cost you a lot depending on the manufacturer and model. Used vehicles come cheaper, and most of us can only afford these. But, there are those used cars that cost a fortune despite their years. Of course, we are talking about vehicles used in TV Shows or movies. These pieces can reach staggering prices, and some of them were even sold at numbers you can’t even fathom.

Some of the most priced cars in the world are those used in movies or TV shows that were very popular. We are talking about cult achievements of cinematography. It is the popularity of a film that makes one vehicle pricey. If it was a popular model even before filming, it’s even better, for the person selling it of course. Prices at auctions can go rather up for the right car. Here we are going to talk about those that managed to broke a few records on the way. Let’s start.

Thelma & Louise’s 1966 Ford Thunderbird

This is a cult movie that gave fuel not only to this auction but to the feminist movement. Thelma and Louse are ladies known to a broader audience thanks to this movie which made stars out of Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. Another less talked about star was of course the Ford Thunderbird the two ladies drove to the Grand Canyon. This movie showed massive quality in both the appeal to the audience and the critics. In fact, it was nominated for six Academy Awards. Looking back at it, Thelma&Louise is one of the best movies of the 90s decade. The Thunderbird in question made it to the auction a few years later and was sold for $71,500. Not a bad deal for a car way past its best years.

The Dukes of Hazard’s 1961 Dodge Charger

Funny, isn’t it? We are talking about a TV Show that ended many car careers. The Dukes of Hazard has 147 episodes and many of them have cars wrecked left and right. One of the most popular models on stage was of course the 1961 |Dodge Charger. It was during the eighties when this show was popular that this car regained some of its popularity. Luckily it managed to survive the show and even sold itself for some good cash. The auction on which it was sold occurred back in 2012 and the price it reached stopped at $121,000. Not bad, not bad at all.

Knight Rider’s 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

A legendary vehicle in its own right. This car had this status even without appearing in this super popular TV show. So, it’s no wonder it managed to amass the staggering $150,000 which its buyer gave to get his hands on this car. The particular Trans Am in question carries the T.A.T.T. (Trans Am Two Thousand) signature, and it was what helped make Michael Knight so popular.

Miami Vice’s 1986 Ferrari Testarossa

Ferrari Testarossa costs a lot of money even without being featured in a famous movie or a TV show. Ferrari and this show go hand in hand considering that before the 1986 Ferrari Testarossa, the model featured in this show was the 1972 Ferrari Daytona Spyder. Miami Vice was huge back in the day, so it’s no wonder this car went for a lot of cash at an auction. The price this model went for is $151,800, which is pocket change when you consider Don Johnson drove it around.

Back to the Future’s DeLorean DMC 12

Talk about a cult movie. This is one of the films that marked a generation. It is a funny story of how this particular car came into the film. First of all, it wasn’t even intended for it to be a part of the whole trilogy. Imagine if the producers and the director went with the idea that a time machine is stored inside of a tank or a refrigerator. Good thing they went with DeLorean DMC 12 and made a movie for ages. This car was made as a part of a limited series and only around 9,000 was ever made. While each preserved piece is valuable this one from Back to The Future is something else. The company making them went bankrupt in 1982, but Robert Zemeckis made sure that its glory lives forever. When this particular piece went for an auction back in 2011 the price it reached went up to more than half a billion dollars. To be precise we are talking about $541,200.

Ferris Bueller’s Ferrari 250 GT Spyder

It is easy to sell almost any antique Ferrari model at an auction. But, if we are talking about one used in a film or a TV show it gets even easier. This is why there wasn’t a shortage of buyers for Ferris Bueller’s Ferrari 250 GT Spyder when it was auctioned. In the film’s finale, the car gets damaged to an extent, but you’ll be glad to hear that it was completely restored. It was auctioned eight years ago and as you can guess it didn’t come cheap. No, it was actually sold for an amazing sum of $235,000. If you want a car sold at an auction make sure it’s a Ferrari and that it features in a popular TV show or a movie.

This model concludes our list. If you believe that we missed any, be sure to tell us in the comment section. There are hundreds of auctions each day, and it could be possible that we missed some legendary model that was sold for a fortune at an auction. Help us in expanding our list, we’re looking to make it as updated as we can. It shouldn’t be too hard, these days even the BMW that 2Pac was killed in can be auctioned.