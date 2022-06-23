8 Ways 3D Scanning Can Save You Your Time and Money

Did you know that 3D scanning can save you both time and money? It’s true!

In this article, we’ll outline eight ways in which 3D scanning can help you work faster and more efficiently. We’ll touch on the obvious, as well as some of the lesser-known benefits of using this technology in your workflow.

Either way, by the time you’re done with this article, you will have learned how to save both time and money with this interesting technology. Let’s begin!

1. Easier Creation Of Digital Models

One of the main advantages of 3D scanning is that it allows you to quickly and easily create digital models of real-world objects. This can be incredibly useful for a number of different purposes, such as creating a virtual model of a product before it is manufactured.

This can save you a lot of time and money, as it allows you to catch errors and potential problems early on in the design process. It also allows you to make changes to the design quickly and easily, without having to go through the entire manufacturing process again.

2. Quick Design Recreation

Another big advantage of 3D scanning is that it can be used to quickly recreate existing designs. This can be useful if you need to make a slight change to an existing product, or if you need to create an exact replica of something for any reason.

For example, let’s say you want to update or upgrade an existing product and turn it into a new version. Rather than starting from scratch, you can simply use a 3D scanner to create a new digital model of the old product. You can then make whatever changes you need to in post and roll out a new prototype quickly and easily.

3. Reverse Engineering

Reverse engineering is another big advantage of 3D scanning. This process involves taking an existing product and figuring out how it is made so that you can create your own version of it.

This can be incredibly useful if you want to create a competitor product, or if you need to make a replacement part for something that is no longer in production. In either case, 3D scanning can save you a lot of time and money by allowing you to quickly and easily create a digital model of the product you want to reverse engineer.

4. Simplified 3D Model Creation & Design

Creating detailed 3D models used to be a very time-consuming and difficult task. However, according to 3d-scantech, 3D scanning has made it much easier to create accurate models of real-world objects.

This can save you a lot of time when designing products or creating prototypes. It allows you to draw inspiration from existing products or real-life objects that you can later on tweak, edit or upgrade in any way you like. You’d scan something to create a base for your 3D model which would save you a ton of time and money.

5. Accurate And High-Resolution Measurements

One of the most useful applications of 3D scanning is its ability to take accurate and high-resolution measurements of real-world objects. This is incredibly useful for a number of different purposes, such as architecture, engineering, and more. But, where exactly are the money and time-saving components in all this?

Well, it minimizes errors. A properly done scan will be virtually error-free. In the past, people would have to take measurements manually, which often led to mistakes being made, which always led to one job being done numerous times. And, as far as we’re concerned – that’s both cost-inefficient and time-consuming.

6. Faster And More Efficient Processing

3D scanning can also be used to speed up the processing of data and information. This is because it can be used to quickly and easily convert analogue data to digital. For example, it’s much faster to scan something than to process a 2D plan and design from paper.

Back in the day, this used to be done by hand. And, as you can imagine, it was both time-consuming and often resulted in errors. With 3D scanning, however, you can get accurate digital reads that a computer would process in little to no time.

This is incredibly useful for a number of different purposes, such as creating prototypes, analyzing data, or even just for visualization purposes. It can save you a lot of time in the design and development process.

7. Less Time Spent In Post-Processing

Another big advantage of 3D scanning is that it can help you save time in post-processing.

You may have heard this before, but post-processing is essential. However, it’s completely worthless without a proper scan. What will often happen is you’ll spend way too much time in post trying to fix a faulty scan until you finally realize it can’t be done. But, at that point, the damage has been done.

Basically, a properly done 3D can save you a lot of time in the design process, as you won’t need to spend as much time cleaning up and processing the data. It also allows you to make changes to the design quickly and easily, as you’ll have quality data to work with.

8. Reduced Need For Manual Labor

Finally, one of the lesser-known advantages of 3D scanning is that it can help reduce the need for manual labor. This is because it can be used to quickly and easily create digital models of real-world objects. And, when you work fast and smart – you don’t need a lot of people working.

This will probably be the biggest money-saver, as you won’t need to hire as many people to do the work for you – whether we’re talking about actual scanning or post-processing.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are a number of different ways that 3D scanning can save you time and money. If you’re not already using this technology in your workflow, then now is the time to start!

By relying on trustworthy tools and processes you get more efficient and more productive, which is, by definition, time and money-saving. So, what you’re waiting for? Get to scanning!