We are getting more information about the next generation Jeep Wrangler, its official name is “Jeep Scrambler”, which was inspired by the elongated Jeep CJ-8 from the 80s.

We finally know that both the Wrangler and the Scrambler are going to have a 3.0L turbodiesel engine with the engine start-stop feature. It’s still unknown whether the 3.6L V-6 Pentastar or the 2.0L I-4 Hurricane turbo engines will be considered for the Jeep pickups.

The JT pickup is going to have a removable top with the same features as the JL Wrangler, which also has a black 3-piece hardtop, body-color 3-piece hardtop, and a factory soft top.

Wrangler Forums released AutoCAD screenshots comparing the frames of the JT pickup to the modern JK Wrangler.

After seeing it on the road it is clear the JT will but elongated unlike the JK Unlimited. The JKU frame is 172 inches long and according to AutoCAD calculations, the JT frame will be 33 inches longer at 205 inches.

As far as axles for the new Jeep pickup, the AutoCAD screenshots show what we hope to be a beefed-up Dana 44.