10 Everyday Health Hacks Towards A Healthier Body

Everyone is doing their best to look great, feel better, live longer, and get sounder health each day. Yet, most find themselves in a difficult situation trying to do a major revamp to their comfy routine. If you’re one of them, here’s what you can do: switch to health hacks instead!

Hacks are there to make things less stressful while keeping you towards your health goals. To help you out, here are some health hacks that you can do with minimal time, cost and efforts. Soon enough, you’ll be saying hello to a healthier body without feeling like you’ve sacrificed much at all.

1. Sleep at least seven hours

There’s no question about the benefits of regular restful sleep. Getting an ample amount of sleep ranging from seven to nine hours each day will keep mood spirited, your brain sharp, and your energy level at a high. Moreover, sleep will decrease your insulin levels, resulting in lesser stress and more radiant skin. If you want to feel healthier, never ever deprive yourself of decent hours of good night’s sleep.

2. Exercise three times a week

While exercise has obvious benefits, such as loss of fat, and muscle gain, working out does more than just those physical benefits. Exercise is a proven method to give your mood a boost and is a surefire way to kick out anxiety, stress, and depression. Make sure to get than sweat on, get the right and affordable fitness gear deals in couponlawn.com and start feeling better every day.

3. Take cold showers

Hot showers sure feel cozy and will keep you warm on a chilly day, but what benefit do they do to your body? Nothing. Truth to be told, cold showers provide more amazing advantages to your health. All you need to is the courage to take a dose of a cold shower each day. Doing so will increase your metabolism, improve blood circulation, boost alertness and immunity, and tighten pores. If you don’t have the willpower to take cold showers yet, you can ease your way into the habit by alternating hot and cold water. Just make sure to switch to cold water for the last few minutes.

4. Meditate

Meditation provides an array of benefits to your health. It’s been proven to reduce anxiety, and lower your blood pressure levels. Other studies also show that it can help you sleep better. What’s great is you only need to allot 10 minutes of your day for meditation to keep you healthy.

5. Place healthier snacks on the middle shelf

Munching down on sugary candies and salty chips will surely make you feel bloated. But, healthier snacks like baby carrots, sliced bell peppers and apples won’t. To lessen the temptation on chowing down on junk food, place healthier alternatives on the middle shelf of your refrigerator. Through that, they’re more likely to catch your attention and help you choose to eat them instead.

6. Make daily commute a chance to laugh.

Nothing can take the fun out of a day more than sitting-in on heavy traffic. However, you can easily discover a silver lining in a long commute through podcasts or vlogs. Getting in stitches via a funny podcast or vlog can kill time faster, ease away stress from work, and distract you from the fact that you’re going at a turtle’s pace.

7. Drink coffee

If you’re a coffee addict, you no longer have to drink it with guilt. While coffee has fallen in and out on the list of healthier options for decades, recent studies show that health experts are now on its favor. The current consensus is coffee is, indeed, good for your health.

However, we hope you’re imagining the same type of coffee we have in mind: black coffee. Drop the whip, caramel sauce, milk and, sugar. To maximize the benefits of coffee, such as improved mental alertness, and reduced risks for cancer, try to drink 1-3 cups of black coffee each day.

8. Take the stairs

Forgoing the elevator is one of the easiest health hacks towards a healthier body due to the array of benefits it offers. For one thing, using the stairs instead boost your circulation for better heart health. Second, taking the stairs provides the same short-term effect 50mg of caffeine can do to your body. Lastly, if you want better glutes, that’s a surefire way to work them out or complement your butt workout.

9. Learn something new

Neurons or the connections between the nerve cells present in your brain has the ability to multiply and get stronger as you age. However, that’s only possible if you keep challenging yourself with new information.

To promote better brain health, strive to learn something new. You can go for a goal that scares you a bit, be it from going for solo travel, cooking a new Japanese dish, or learning how to speak French. There are innumerable options so there’s no excuse to keep building that muscle in your head.

10. Double your water intake

You know the mantra: drink at least 8 glasses of water per day. Why not? Drinking water makes your hair shine, your skin glow, and boost your energy levels, making you feel amazing each day. Thing is, like most people, you’re most likely not achieving the suggested daily mark.

To keep yourself at bay in terms of drinking water, try to get a 32-ounce water bottle. Fill it in the morning and make sure to chug it before noon and refill it. Then, make sure to consume it before the end of the day. Through that, you are assured that you’re getting a minimum of 64-ounces of water each day. If you consume anything, that will surely be a bonus your body will pleasure with.

With these simple health hacks, there’s no more excuse for a healthier body. You can easily follow these tips with minimal effort, time and cost, and without feeling that much has changed from daily routine. While you’re at keeping your body healthy, make sure that your budget is sound too. Couponlawn.com helps you save money by offering discounts on any purchase of useful items that can help you achieve your health goals.