The Top Xbox Accessories of 2021 (7 Items to Consider)

If you are an avoid fan of Xbox gaming and want to impress your friends and family with awesome gear, consider purchasing some of these accessories. We did our research, and these products have the highest rating on Amazon and overall best experience from reviewers.

If you follow Corexbox, you know there are a ton of amazing new titles releasing this year like Outriders, Resident Evil 8, Back 4 Blood, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Far Cry 6, Halo Infinite and dozens more) and you better have the right gear ready to go so you can dominate the competition and have the most enjoyment possible.

If you are not a great gamer and need some advice, check out our article Top 7 Tips How to Improve Your Overall Skills at Competitive Gaming, so you don’t embaress yourself in front of your friends.

1. USA GEAR Console Carrying Case

What is it?

This Xbox Travel Bag is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox 360, has a water-resistant exterior and comes with accessory storage for your Xbox accessories. A perfect size for the every day streamer, hobbyist or general traveler that would like to take their equipment with them.

Rating: 4.8/5 Stars

Color: Black or Green

Material: Nylon

2. Enhance Gaming Console Backpack and Storage Case

What is it?

This full storage console gaming backpack fits your Xbox in perfectly and has several Zippered compartments for your headset, controllers, game discs and any accessories you need to travel with. If you want to carry your console on your back, this is a great option.

Rating 4.8/5 Stars

Moisture Wicking and Water Resistant

Padded Armor

3 Year Warranty Included

3. Curimo Travel Carrying Case

What is it?

This briefcase style traveling case is compatible with any Xbox console you may have including, Xbox One/ Xbox One X/ Xbox 360 and. Xbox Series S, It has several amazing features such as a portable storage bag organizer.

Rating 4.7/5 Stars

Dimensions 16.3” x 6.2” x 13.1

Padded with EPE foam

Padded Shoulder

Material: Nylon

4. Controller Gear Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition – Xbox Pro Charging Stand/Charging Station

What is it?

If you are a fan of Cyberpunk, this controller charging station is a must by and will make you feel even more immersed in the year 2077. This includes just the charging stand, not an actual controller which is sold separately. It looks really crisp and they have a color to match any controller style.

24 Colors to Choose From

Rating 4.6/5 Stars

Magnetic contact system for the best charging efficiency

AC/DC Power Source

One hand navigation

5. Controller Batteries Packs for Xbox Series/One by Beboncool

What is it?

This straightforward, durable controller charging station allows you to charge up to 2 controllers at once with their rechargeable 1200mAh battery pack. If you are looking for high speed charging, at such a low price this item is a no brainer for any Xbox fanatic looking to buy it for themselves or a gift for a fellow gamer.

Power Source: Corded Electric

Weight .22 Pounds

Input Voltage 1 Volts (AC)

Console Compatibility: Xbox One/Series X|S/ One S/ One Elite

6. Game Controller Wall Mount Stand Holder (2 Pack)

What is it?

Save a ton of space in your gaming area and display your favorite controllers with this wall mount. Pretty self-explanatory and at a such a low price, you really should consider purchasing this one. With people spending more time at home, you really need to save space wherever you can.

Comes with 2 wall mounts

Works with multiple controller types (Xbox, PS4, Switch, Steam, Desktop controllers)

3M VHBTM Tape included for a secure installation.

7. KontrolFreek FPS Freek Inferno Performance Thumbsticks

What is it?

A must have for any series Call of Duty player or FPS gamer in general. These high-rise concave thumb sticks give you higher control, performance, comfort and accuracy as you mow down enemy players. Keep your thumbs happy with this product and your body will thank you later.

Rating 4.5/5 Stars

9.9 mm added height for increased Arc distance

Conclusion

There are tons of products out there for your Xbox and always do your research before making a purchase. We hope you found this guide quite helpful and if we missed anything, feel free to contact us!