Which World of Warcraft Class Should you Play as a Beginner?

Planning to play WOW? A good choice indeed. But how will you choose your level? Have you been playing other games for a long time? This might make you think that you can pull off this one too. However, selecting your class is one of the difficult things in the World of Warcraft.

You have to pay more attention to the first steps if you want to succeed later on. This is one of the basic things that everyone should know. Taking the first steps is vital for you. If you start from bigger steps, you are going to hurt yourself. Similarly, if you think too highly of yourself and choose a difficult class, it would be an embarrassing situation for you.

So know the details about different classes and which ones are for beginners. You should start to form the beginner class and then level up yourself. This will help you out in learning the tricks and shortcuts that you can use to get more points.

Boosting services in the World of Warcraft

How will you choose your class?

But the more important thing here is that how will you choose your class. There are some classes that you won’t be able to make use of if you have not played the starter classes. So if you are not aware of the basics, it would be difficult for you to achieve a higher level.

Therefore, we will provide you with some recommendations that you can choose from.

Different classes in WOW

A class represents a set of characteristics that your player will have. For example, when you play games, you choose your player, their gender and sometimes race too. All the characters have their unique set of powers and strengths and weaknesses.

However, things are a bit different in the World of Warcraft. In this game, you will get a total of 12 classes. They are;

Death Knight Demon Hunter Druid Hunter Mage Monk Paladin Priest Rogue Shaman Warlock Warrior

All these classes have their perks. If you choose one of these classes, you will get different powers, spells and abilities. You can use them to your benefit and score higher points.

In addition to this, once you level up, the abilities you get from your class will advance then. This is called specialization. However, to get specialization, you have to pass 9 levels. When you reach the 10th level, you will be able to select your spec.

For example, if you choose Demon Hunter as your class during the beginning stage, you will have two specs. One is the Vengeance and the other is Havoc. Both specializations will provide you with the same basic powers and abilities. However, they vary in their spells.

So if you chose Vengeance Demon Hunter as your specialization class, you will have the Fiery Brand and Demon Spikes spells. Both of them allow you to reduce the extent of damage to you. In addition to this, these spells also keep your enemies away from your allies.

If you know nothing about the World of Warcraft

So if you are a completely new player and you know nothing about the game, these classes would be suitable.

Druid Monk Paladin

These classes are suitable for starters because they provide you with the basic three things that are;

Tanks Healers Damage Dealers (DD)

You need to practice all three of them because it will allow you to choose your character and class carefully in the later stages of the game.

So here is some detail about these three classes and what you will get from them;

Druid

Although it is best for beginners but it is also one of the most popular classes too. It is also the most suitable one for beginners. It allows you to play any role comfortably. So if you are in this class, you will experience everything. Furthermore, you can change the shape of your character too. For example, you can change into travel forms, a cat, a bear and even a Moonkin and tree.

The different specializations include;

Balance druid Guardian druid Feral druid Restoration druid

Monk

This class has some problematic areas and that is why it has always been under criticism. However, despite all that, it is being in use because it offers amazing raids. Some of the features that you will get in this class are transcendence, roll and the Touch of Fatality.

The three specs of Monk class include;

Brewmaster monk Mistweaver monk Windwalker monk

If you want to make the best use out of this specialization, you will need to play on PVP battlefields.

Paladin

Paladin is also one of the most famous classes in WOW. This class is for those who can and wish to walk on the path of enlightenment. Your player will be wearing shiny armor and will use some holy magic. The most hit thing about Paladin is their aura but this is not it.

You will also get different fighting features in Paladin. The abilities of the members of this class are;

The Divine Shield

Lay on Hands

Blessing of protection

And if you want to enjoy the auras, you have to reach the Shadowlands. It has the most beautiful auras for this class. Different specializations include;