8 Ways Your Simple WordPress Blog Will Work For You – 2020 Guide

For most people, who are interested in making money through their work in the webspace, no extensive coding knowledge has always been a deal breaker. But don’t worry if you are not a coding wizard. If you have the will, let me tell you the way.

Your simple WordPress blog have the potential to replace and possibly surpass your full time day job earnings. And what do you have to do? Pretty simple, set up a wordpress blog and make it interesting to read with informative and brilliant content. And the only thing to do now is leverage that to earn revenue through multiple ways and channels.

Interested to know how this is going to lay out for you? Find it below:

1. Monetize your content

First things first, you need to have some killer content. Without a base of solid contents, there is not much. The contents should be informative interesting and in some cases, entertaining. If your contents are good, there will be repeat viewers.

And with a healthy mix of organic, direct and referral traffic, your WordPress blog will keep on growing. As your viewer numbers grow, you will need to leverage that to generate income.

There are a number of ways you can monetize your content.

Adsense and other advertising: You can sign up for Google Adsense and other advertising websites to publish advertisements on your WordPress blog. Along with other advertisement platforms, Adsense has been serving independent blogs and websites for a long time and to this day, it is still relevant. Adsense still accounts for a major share of revenue for a lot of blogs and websites. Sponsored posts: After you build a substantial user base, you will be considered as an influencer. Depending on the nature of your wordpress blog, you can publish sponsored content on your website. They can be honest reviews or just pre-prepared pitches and these are turning out to be major source of revenue for a lot of blog publishers.

2. Paid membership

If you feel your viewers are getting a lot of exclusive privileges coming to your website, and they will not mind paying a small sum for accessing your contents, you may have an opportunity to charge a membership fee. You can create member only contents or give the members exclusive access to private forum. But first make sure your contents are worth paying for. No one wants to pay for things that are available for free throughout the internet.

3. Directory Websites

Since a long time, directory websites are making a whole lot of money just listing things on their space. You can create a free directory website listing any number of products across any product or service vertical. As more and more people start checking out the listings, you can start charging for more visibility, preferential service or delivery and risk mitigation support.

Directory websites can be either B2B or B2C. Depending on it, your strategy and business model will differ a lot. B2B directories are generally high value items whereas B2C directories can have high as well as small value items.

4. Sell products

If your WordPress blog is becoming a brand by itself, which more and more people are starting to trust, you can sell products through your website. Even if you don’t have a physical product, there are a number of digital products to choose from. You can sell your eBook, music and even software.

And if you don’t have a product of your own, affiliate marketing may turn out to be a cash generator. You can put your affiliate links in your reviews as well as listings. When people buy from your links, you earn small amounts from each of those sales.

5. Marketplace

The marketplace model was first popularized by Amazon and now there are hundreds of marketplace websites facilitating millions of product sales and keeping a nice margin for themselves. Find some unexplored or partially explored niche products and create a marketplace for them. Here you don’t have to sell anything, the sellers listed on your website will take care of orders and fulfillment. Just make sure the products on your websites have demand and there will be substantial organic traffic to sustain.

6. Services

You can use your wordpress blog as your portfolio and if that is any good, you can easily sell your services via your website. People will get a first-hand experience from your website and therefore they can avail your services without a second thought.

Do remember to put up positive verifiable reviews of your earlier works, because reviews play a vital role in acquiring new clients.

7. Developer/ Designer

Your beautifully designed and executed WordPress blog can itself be your portfolio if you are into designing or developing websites. Also attach some other work samples as demos. That way the customers will have a style to stick to. Moreover, your job will be a lot easier.

8. Donations

Last but not the least, a lot of websites like Wikipedia run on donations. And you will be amazed to know the amount of donations they receive.

If your website deals with social issues or your website is associated with any NGO you can ask for donations directly for supporting those activities. However, any exclusive content that has substantial value to the viewers have the potential to attract donations. If you don’t want to sell anything, donations can help run your website with flying colors.

Just remember to put a little note at the end of every post.

These are all the best ways you can put your WordPress blog into work. As they also depend on a lot of other factors, they may not always succeed in any particular way. But if you stick long enough and do a good job executing, things will turn out to be great.