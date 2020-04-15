What Are The Best Smartwatches For Teens In 2020?

Smartwatches have become extremely popular with kids, teens, young adults, and adults alike. The reason for their popularity is the fact that smartwatches offer users a lot in terms of features and accessibility of those features.

If you’re reading this article, then chances are you are looking for a smartwatch that falls eighter in the affordable category, or in the high-end category. Well, luckily for you, we have a bit of both to show you so stick around and find out.

1. Fitbit Versa Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa Smartwatch comes with some pretty great specifications and features. This smartwatch falls into the category of smartphones for your wrist due to the before mentioned features and specs that we’re going to tell you all about them.

The Fitbit Versa has its own tracker that can keep track of your heartbeat, the calories you consume and burn, the amount of sleep you’re getting, and a lot of day to day goings that help you establish a healthy routine.

The watch has a 4-day battery life and can be connected with all smartphone OS’s. The smartwatch also has a GPS built into, so tracking the device is made much easier. The Fitbit Versa is also waterproof, extremely lightweight, has a built-in Bluetooth, can store up to 300 songs, and a host of other features.

2. Garmin Vivoactive 3

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the best smartwatch for built in GPS. This smartwatch has a battery life count for seven days and is designed for those who are looking for a friend while doing their running routine. Techhog.com says that this watch is fully equipped to monitor your heartbeat and stress levels, and it is the perfect accessory for professional runners.

The Garmin can also make contactless payments, just like you would do with your smartphone. With more than 500 song capacity and synching capabilities with your smartphone, or media player, the Garmin is truly a runner’s best friend.

3. Amazfit Bip

Containing up to five brightness levels, the Amazfit Bip by Huami is equipped with an LCD screen that is touch-sensitive and provides the best smartphone experience on your wrist.

The battery of this gadget is so good that the watch can last up to 30 days of constant usage! The Amazfit Bip has a built-in GPS tracker and a heart rate sensor to measure your heartbeat and stress levels. The accelerometer and geomagnetic sensor further enhance the accuracy of your location tracking and determines whether your pulse is normal or abnormal.

The watch can measure your sleep time, distance traveled, calories burned, and is fully equipped with several sports modes that include jogging, running, cycling, and walking.

4. Ticwatch E Super

The Ticwatch E Super is a fully compatible, Android and iOS smartwatch that can be integrated with all of your daily tasks through your Android or Apple smartphone. The best thing about this smartwatch is that it is a voice assistant from your wrist. The watch is water, shock, and temperature resistant and has a strong built-in GPS tracker. It is equipped with six sports modes, Google Assistant, fitness tracker, heart rate monitor, and built-in Bluetooth, and you can even listen to music.